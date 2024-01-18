Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones to embed Google's generative AI tech - Gemini Nano

Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones have been launched today at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 00:10 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24, Al innovations, and possibly a smart ring coming at Unpacked Event
Samsung Galaxy S24
1/5 1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus featuring a 1Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, and a triple camera system with a stacked battery design. (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumored to have a titanium frame, a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and an impressive quad-camera setup including a 200MP primary shooter.  (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 3. Galaxy Al Features: Samsung teases a comprehensive mobile Al experience with the Galaxy S24 series, introducing on-device and cloud-based Al. Galaxy Al may include a real-time translation feature called Al Live Translate Call. (Samsung)
image caption
4/5 4. Galaxy Ring Wearable: Speculations suggest Samsung might unveil a smart ring with advanced health tracking features, integrating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, potentially competing with devices like the Oura Ring 3.  (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 5. Venue Shift: Samsung has moved the Galaxy Unpacked event from South Korea to San Jose, California, signaling a change in strategy. The event is anticipated to showcase not only the Galaxy S24 series but also major Al announcements and the possibility of a Galaxy Ring wearable. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24
icon View all Images
Samsung ' flagship smartphones Samsung Galaxy S24 series are displayed during their launch ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)

Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones have been launched today at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California and it is instantly made clear by the company that the focus is on artificial intelligence as much as it is on the hardware itself. Samsung has revealed that it has deployed Google's generative artificial intelligence technology in its Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones that were unveiled on Wednesday, the companies said. Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE: All the latest updates

Under the multi-year deal, the South Korean firm's flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series will use in-built Gemini Nano, Google's most-efficient large-language model, and get access to Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 text-to-image tech through the cloud.

Google is locked in a race with Microsoft to embed GenAI in everyday applications and devices including smartphones, personal computers and productivity software, as the companies seek new avenues to monetize the tools.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The market share of GenAI smartphones is likely to double in 2024 from 4% in 2023, market research firm Counterpoint Research said last month.

The Google deal will make Samsung one of the first companies to test Gemini Ultra, the search engine giant's most capable and largest large-language model.

Customers can start using AI-powered summarization and classification features on Samsung's native applications such as Notes, Voice Recorder and the keyboard.

The Imagen model will also help users perform complex photo editing tasks in the Gallery application of the S24 smartphones, which go on sale around end-January.

Samsung in the fourth quarter of 2023 lost market share to Apple and Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Transsion, with global shipments falling to 53 million units from nearly 60 million a year earlier, according to analytics firm International Data Corporation.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

(With Reuters inputs)

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 00:09 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones to embed Google's generative AI tech - Gemini Nano
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon