Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launch tomorrow! Check leaked specs, features, price, more

Samsung fans have been waiting for a long time for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series after its predecessor came with some exceptional features and camera quality. Now, with the next generation of S-series launching on January 17, 2024, we may have some new features which will be integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung, with the announcement of the launch event also started teasing Galaxy AI, which is expected to be included in the new Galaxy S24 series. In just a matter of a few hours, we'll be seeing another innovation being unveiled by Samsung after a huge success with the Galaxy S23 series. Know what the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the high-end version of the series has in store for the users.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored specs

This year, Samsung is expected to include a titanium frame just like the iPhone 15 Pro models in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Just like its predecessor, the S24 Ultra will be getting a flat screen. The smartphone may feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz of high refresh rate which may also support HDR content.

The camera is the main attraction of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which may come with a quad-camera setup which is expected to include a 200MP main camera, 50 MP optical zoom camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Additionally, it is rumored that the camera may also feature Galaxy AI to enhance and edit the image. On the front, the smartphone may feature a 12 MP selfie camera. A tipster named BenIt Bruhner Pro shared a video on X showcasing the display which consists of a flat panel punch-hole camera. In the video, we can also see the power and volume button

For performance and AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 12GB RAM and it may come in three storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. In terms of lasting performance, it is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with may support both wired and wireless charging. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will run on OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14. It is expected to be priced at EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs.1,31,740) for the base variant.

