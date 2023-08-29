Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to get a massive display upgrade

Samsung is one of the pioneers when it comes to display technology. It makes amazing displays not only for its own lineup of smartphones, but also for other brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more. It even supplies screens to Apple for their iPhones. Therefore, it isn't a surprise to know that Samsung's smartphones, namely the Galaxy S23 Ultra, boast one of the best displays in the business.

As per the reports, its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be equipped with a display with an even higher brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Brighter display

A tipster who goes by the name of Ice Universe, recently shared renders of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra side-by-side. The S24 Ultra was tipped to feature a new “vertical frame design” with flatter edges, which would also mean more prominent bezels. Its width was also rumoured to increase from 78.1 mm to 79 mm. Now, more details about the S24 Ultra's display have come to light.

In an X post, Ice Universe revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is not due for launch at least until February 2024, will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 3120x1440 pixels. While the S23 Ultra has a similar-sized display, its resolution is a bit inferior, with 3088 x 1440 pixels. This increased resolution, along with flatter edges would also likely change the aspect ratio of the S24 Ultra to 19.5:9.

The tipster also hinted at a possible increase in display brightness. The S23 Ultra currently features a display with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, which could be bumped up to 2500 nits on the S24 Ultra. This is just shy of the 2600 nits peak brightness on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is nearly 48 percent brighter than the S23 Ultra.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra won't be released until at least February 2024, all the information about it is based on unofficial leaks and rumours, and therefore should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only official confirmation from Samsung will reveal actual details about the S24 Ultra, which is not likely to arrive anytime soon.