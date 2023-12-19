Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to get 56 pct stronger body with titanium frame; says tipster

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a titanium frame, making the body 56 percent tougher than its predecessor. Know what’s coming with the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2023, 09:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Check out what Samsung has planned for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra body and design. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Check out what Samsung has planned for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra body and design. (Samsung)

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is getting closer, the rumors and leaks about the smartphone are also increasing. Therefore, buyers have an idea of what may feature in the upcoming smartphone. In a recent leak, a tipster has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be 56 percent stronger than its predecessor due to its titanium frame and upgraded Gorilla Glass. Know what Samsung has planned for the new generation of S-series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with tougher body

A tipster named Ahmed Qwaider shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's titanium frame will be 56 percent tougher than the Armor Aluminum. The aluminium frame is featured in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, now Samsung has adopted a new frame for its upcoming generation. Recently, Apple also adopted the titanium frame with the iPhone 15 Pro series which claims to be stronger than ever.

It should be noted that there are no claims that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus will also feature a titanium frame. Additionally, it is also rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature an upgraded version of the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is expected that the smartphone will come with Gorilla Glass Armor screen protection, making the smartphone stronger than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 can feature newly glimpsed Galaxy AI; What we know so far

The tipster also leaked that Samsung may introduce 2600 nits peak brightness for the higher-end version. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor along with a bigger vapour chamber as part of the cooling system which is expected to keep the chip 1.9x cooler.

Do note that the above-mentioned upgrade details are based on leaks and rumors and they do not give any assurance till the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. As of now, it is expected that the new generation will be launched in January 2024, however, no exact date has been revealed by the company yet.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 09:53 IST
