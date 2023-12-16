Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 can feature newly glimpsed Galaxy AI; What we know so far

We are nearing the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series which many tipsters have claimed to be on January 17. And as the date comes close, we are hearing more and more about what the upcoming flagship series might feature. In recent times, one of the most interesting rumors claimed that the S24 series might feature the recently teased generative AI model Galaxy AI. But we have just seen a glimpse at this new AI tool by Samsung, and are yet to find out how it might bolster the S24 lineup. But, while we don't have the details, we do know something about this new technology and how it may shape Samsung mobiles in the future. Let us take a look.

Galaxy AI could feature in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series

It all began in early November when Samsung launched its generative AI model called Samsung Gauss at the Samsung AI Forum 2023. The AI model was built by the company's Research division and uses is powered by its native training model. Then, just a week later the South Korean tech giant teased another AI model called Galaxy AI. This is where things got interesting.

Samsung described it as a “comprehensive mobile AI experience” that is powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI which is enabled through the company's various open collaborations. This likely means that the technology is being built for smartphones, and it will have both on-device AI (which will work offline and will probably not share data outside of the device. But it will also be powered through cloud-based servers which, while being open source, will likely require the user to share their data with Samsung and other third-party developers. It does pose a question on the users' privacy, but we will have to wait to see how it pans out.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung also highlighted three key areas where this technology will have the biggest impact. These three areas are barrier-free communication, simplified productivity, and unconstrained creativity.

Interestingly, Samsung also gave an example of one use case of this AI technology. The company said Galaxy AI will bring a feature called AI Live Translate Call that will give users a personal translator. This means the smartphone will come with audio and text translations in real time. This is not something even Google offers with its Pixel devices, and could usher in an innovation in mobile technology.

For now, we can only speculate but Samsung has said that we will see Galaxy AI being released in the smartphones that launch next year. Some tipsters have said that it may start with the Galaxy S24 series, but we will have to wait till the official launch to find out.