Samsung Galaxy S25 camera and battery may not get major upgrades; Know what Samsung has planned

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is months away from launch, but leaks surrounding the devices have been growing rapidly. Over the months, we have gathered immense information about the devices, giving us an idea about what Samsung may have planned for the next generation of S-series smartphones. Now, a new leak has been circulating that showcases the camera specs of the Vanilla Galaxy S25 series. It may come as a surprise to many, but Samsung may not include any major upgrades in cameras.

A new rumour has claimed that the upcoming Galaxy S25 may not get major upgrades and it may remain similar to the Galaxy S24. According to a Galaxy Club report, the Galaxy S25 is expected to come with a 50MP main camera which was also present in the Galaxy S24 model. However, the report did not mention any details about the sensor size, which may affect the camera performance. The report also highlighted that the upcoming Galaxy S25 would be the fourth generation with a similar resolution camera after the S22, S23 and S24.

Along with the main camera, the front-facing camera of Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are also expected to remain the same with a 12MP sensor. Apart from these cameras, the telephoto lens and the ultra-wide sensor are expected to get some upgrades from the previous generation. However, the upgrades were not revealed in the report.

The Galaxy Club report also highlights the Galaxy S25 may not get a larger battery and it will likely retain Galaxy S24's 4000mAh battery. Therefore, we can speculate that next year's Galaxy S25 will not be a major upgrade in terms of camera and battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is slated for major camera upgrades, however, we can not be sure as it is still too early to make an assumption about the devices launching next year.

Therefore, we will have to patiently wait for the official launch to see what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy S25 series.

