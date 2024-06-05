 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to support upgraded UFS 4.1 storage- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to support upgraded UFS 4.1 storage- Know what’s coming

Next year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feature a UFS 4.1 storage and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 08:27 IST
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a storage boost, check details. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is already in the works with the official launch being 6 months away. However, rumours and leaks about the smartphone have already started to circulate and they suggest a massive upgrade for Samsung's new generation of S-series smartphones. In a recent leak, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to provide a UFS 4.1 storage which is a slight upgrade from Galaxy S24 Ultra's UFS 4.0 flash storage. Know more about what was revealed about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with big camera upgrades- All details

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Storage 

A post was shared on X by a tipster named Sawyer Galox claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be equipped with  UFS 4.1 storage which may provide an 8GB data transfer rate speed per second. While it may not look like a major upgrade, but in comparison to Galaxy S24 Ultra's 4GB data transfer speed per second, it is a slight change which is expected to provide users with an improved user experience.  Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 512G and 1TB storage options.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect

However, it's unsure if the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will feature the UFS 4.1 storage or how Samsung plans to upgrade the storage specs for the standard Galaxy S-series models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs

Apart from storage, it is speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor which will be announced later this year. The smartphone is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup which may include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get 3nm Exynos chip more powerful than Snapdragon- Report

While it's still early to make an assumption about next year's device as Samsung is reportedly developing the smartphone and it may bring several changes along the way before the official launch. Therefore, we must wait and see what Samsung has planned for next year's Galaxy S-series smartphones. 

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 08:27 IST
