Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colour variants tipped, may come in two new colours

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is getting closer, more details about the models have been surfacing online. While the smartphone is expected to make its debut in January 2025, a tipster has revealed the speculated colour variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing about the new design for the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a slimmer profile, curved edges, thin bezels, and others. Now, rumours suggest that there are two new colour options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colour variants

According to tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe in X shared a post revealing four expected colour options of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It was highlighted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may come in black, green, blue, and titanium. While black and titanium have been around with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung may introduce two new colours which are highlighted as green and blue.

Apart from these four colour options, the company also announces some exclusive colours, which are only available for online purchase. However, the online store colour options are yet to be revealed. Therefore, we may get additional new colours for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications ( expected)

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor which is launching on October 24. Alongside the flagship chipset, the smartphone may also offer 16GB RAM for greater performance efficiency. The new Samsung flagship will likely feature a 6.9-inch display with slimmer bezels and curved edges. This year, Samsung is also rumoured to have reduced overall device weight for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In terms of camera upgrades, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feature a similar quad-camera setup that will include a 200MP main camera with Space Zoom feature, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera with up to 5x or 7x optical zoom. It is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support 45W wired fast charging.

