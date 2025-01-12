Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch on January 22: 5 upgrades you need to know

Know about the 5 biggest upgrades coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra during the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 12 2025, 11:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch on January 22: 5 upgrades you need to know
Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is confirmed to make its debut on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. With the launch event announcement, Samsung has given us the biggest hint that the upcoming Galaxy S series model will bring new evolution of the Galaxy AI features. Therefore, we can expect some new AI-powered features and tools that can be used for day-to-day tasks. Alongside AI features, Samsung is rumoured to bring significant hardware upgrades to Galaxy S25 Ultra that may provide a major boost to user experience. Therefore, know about these 5 expected upgrades of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of launch.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch: 5 major upgrades



Slimmer and better design: This year, Samsung is bringing enhancement to the design of Galaxy S25 Ultra which is lighter and slimmer than its predecessor. While it will continue to feature a titanium frame, it will include curved edges that will give the device a more refined look. Additionally, we may also see some new titanium colour options.

Performance boost: This year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with upgraded 16GB RAM storage and up to 1TB internal storage. Therefore, the new processor will provide faster and more efficient performance along with smooth on-device AI processing.

Also Read

New camera capabilities: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may stick to a similar quad camera setup as the predecessor. However, we may see some significant upgrades in resolution and sensor sizes. Reportedly, the 200MP main camera may get space zoom features, it is likely to feature an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera, and the telephoto lens may come with variable technology.

Improved battery life: While the battery size of Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to remain the same with a 5000mAh battery size, however, rumours suggest that the new processor will provide a better integration, increasing the overall battery life of the device.

Also Read

OneUI 7 update: Lastly, Samsung is testing the OneUI 7 update based on Android 15 which will bring new experiences to the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. Additionally, the update may also consist of some AI features, that will likely be introduced to older-generation models as well.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹129,999
Check details
See full Specifications

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jan, 11:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch on January 22: 5 upgrades you need to know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay
Valorant Patch 10.00

Valorant Patch 10.00: New agent, map changes, system updates, and more
Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms
GTA 6 2025 release confirmed?

GTA 6 2025 release confirmed? Rockstar's job listings and Take-Two projections suggest launch on track
PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets