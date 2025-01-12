Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch on January 22: 5 upgrades you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is confirmed to make its debut on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. With the launch event announcement, Samsung has given us the biggest hint that the upcoming Galaxy S series model will bring new evolution of the Galaxy AI features. Therefore, we can expect some new AI-powered features and tools that can be used for day-to-day tasks. Alongside AI features, Samsung is rumoured to bring significant hardware upgrades to Galaxy S25 Ultra that may provide a major boost to user experience. Therefore, know about these 5 expected upgrades of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of launch.

Slimmer and better design: This year, Samsung is bringing enhancement to the design of Galaxy S25 Ultra which is lighter and slimmer than its predecessor. While it will continue to feature a titanium frame, it will include curved edges that will give the device a more refined look. Additionally, we may also see some new titanium colour options.



Performance boost: This year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with upgraded 16GB RAM storage and up to 1TB internal storage. Therefore, the new processor will provide faster and more efficient performance along with smooth on-device AI processing.

New camera capabilities: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may stick to a similar quad camera setup as the predecessor. However, we may see some significant upgrades in resolution and sensor sizes. Reportedly, the 200MP main camera may get space zoom features, it is likely to feature an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera, and the telephoto lens may come with variable technology.



Improved battery life: While the battery size of Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to remain the same with a 5000mAh battery size, however, rumours suggest that the new processor will provide a better integration, increasing the overall battery life of the device.

OneUI 7 update: Lastly, Samsung is testing the OneUI 7 update based on Android 15 which will bring new experiences to the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. Additionally, the update may also consist of some AI features, that will likely be introduced to older-generation models as well.

