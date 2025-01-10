Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart before its official launch

Galaxy Unpacked event 2025: Samsung is all set for the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event scheduled for January 22, 2025. During this event, the company will unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Ahead of the launch event, the company has already begun taking pre-orders for the upcoming smartphones on its official website.

In addition, Flipkart has also launched a dedicated microsite for those interested in reserving the Galaxy S25 series ahead of its official release. If you're looking to secure one of the upcoming devices, here's how you can pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart.

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature massive performance boost, improved cooling, and new camera upgrades: Report

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Steps to Pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 Series on Flipkart

To pre-reserve the Galaxy S25, customers can acquire a VIP pass that ensures they are among the first to purchase the new Galaxy phone once it becomes available. Follow these steps:

1. Open the Flipkart app on your smartphone and search for "Galaxy Unpacked VIP." This will direct you to the event's microsite.

2. Click on the "pre-reserve" option and add the Galaxy VIP pass to your cart. A payment of ₹1,999 is required to secure the pass. Once your payment is processed, you'll receive a confirmation email along with instructions for redemption.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra display, processor, storage variant, and more tipped ahead of January 22 launch

After the pre-reserve phase ends, customers can use their VIP pass to book the Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart. The amount of Rs. 1,999 paid for the pass will automatically be deducted from the final purchase price.

For customers who do not use their VIP pass within the pre-reservation period, Flipkart will automatically cancel the pass and refund the Rs. 1,999 through a Flipkart Gift voucher.

Also read: Samsung S25 Ultra to offer improved night videography- Here's what we know

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Schedule, Live Streaming Details

The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Jose, California, and will be streamed live on Samsung.com and its official YouTube channel starting at 11:30 PM IST. Samsung is expected to reveal three new models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.