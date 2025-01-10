Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart before its official launch

Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S25 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Here's how you can pre-reserve the new devices on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 13:15 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, and more: What’s coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
1/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be the next flagship from Samsung, replacing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which won numerous Phone of the Year awards and is still regarded as one of the most reliable and balanced Android flagships on the market. Samsung will likely double down on its strengths, offering more powerful internals and better cameras. However, it is expected to feature a revamped design language with flat sides and more rounded corners. The phone is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, boost the RAM to 16GB, and offer better optics. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
2/4 Samsung Galaxy S25: The Samsung Galaxy S25 is going to be the smallest of the three phones that Samsung launches this year. It is expected to look more or less similar to the S24, with symmetrical bezels on the front, rounded corners, and flat sides. It is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The display could be a 6.2-inch panel, making it compact. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)
image caption
3/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Slotting between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, will offer a good middle ground between the two smartphones, likely featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a triple-camera setup. It remains to be seen what extra features Samsung will bring to the vanilla S25 models and whether we will see multiple camera upgrades. One thing is certain: Samsung will likely double down on the Galaxy AI features, as rivals are rapidly advancing their implementations as well. (Samsung )
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
4/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Reports suggest that Samsung may tease the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim at the event, though it is unclear if the device will debut there. Reports also say that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be 6.6 mm thick, making for an interesting addition to the Galaxy lineup. (REUTERS)
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
icon View all Images
Pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart now and secure early access to upcoming devices. (Samsung)

Galaxy Unpacked event 2025: Samsung is all set for the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event scheduled for January 22, 2025. During this event, the company will unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Ahead of the launch event, the company has already begun taking pre-orders for the upcoming smartphones on its official website.

In addition, Flipkart has also launched a dedicated microsite for those interested in reserving the Galaxy S25 series ahead of its official release. If you're looking to secure one of the upcoming devices, here's how you can pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹67,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,989Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature massive performance boost, improved cooling, and new camera upgrades: Report

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Steps to Pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 Series on Flipkart

To pre-reserve the Galaxy S25, customers can acquire a VIP pass that ensures they are among the first to purchase the new Galaxy phone once it becomes available. Follow these steps:

1. Open the Flipkart app on your smartphone and search for "Galaxy Unpacked VIP." This will direct you to the event's microsite.

2. Click on the "pre-reserve" option and add the Galaxy VIP pass to your cart. A payment of 1,999 is required to secure the pass. Once your payment is processed, you'll receive a confirmation email along with instructions for redemption.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra display, processor, storage variant, and more tipped ahead of January 22 launch

After the pre-reserve phase ends, customers can use their VIP pass to book the Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart. The amount of Rs. 1,999 paid for the pass will automatically be deducted from the final purchase price.

For customers who do not use their VIP pass within the pre-reservation period, Flipkart will automatically cancel the pass and refund the Rs. 1,999 through a Flipkart Gift voucher.

Also read: Samsung S25 Ultra to offer improved night videography- Here's what we know

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Schedule, Live Streaming Details

The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Jose, California, and will be streamed live on Samsung.com and its official YouTube channel starting at 11:30 PM IST. Samsung is expected to reveal three new models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 13:15 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart before its official launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 2025 release confirmed?

GTA 6 2025 release confirmed? Rockstar's job listings and Take-Two projections suggest launch on track
PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors
Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets