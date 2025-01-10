Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra price and key details leaked ahead of the launch event

Samsung has announced that its annual Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22, 2025, where it will reveal its flagship Galaxy S25 series. This includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, with rumours suggesting a possible fourth variant, the Galaxy S25 Slim. As the event approaches, leaked pricing for the devices in Europe provides insight into the expected price range for the upcoming phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pricing (Leaked)

While the exact pricing for regions like India and Europe might differ, the leaked European prices offer an estimated range for the Galaxy S25 series. According to the leaked retail listing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will start at 964 euros for the base 128GB model, equivalent to approximately Rs. 85,000. The 256GB and 512GB variants are expected to be priced at 1,026 euros and 1,151 euros, which would translate to Rs. 91,000 and Rs. 1,01,000 respectively.

The Galaxy S25+ model will begin at 1,235 euros (around Rs. 1,09,000) for the 256GB version and rise to 1,359 euros (about Rs. 1,20,000) for the 512GB option.

The premium Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be priced starting at 1,557 euros (roughly Rs. 1,38,000), with the top-tier 1TB model reaching as high as 1,930 euros, or about Rs. 1,70,000.

Galaxy S25 Series: Storage, RAM, and Color Options (Expected)

Leaks also provide information about the storage configurations and colour options for the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 is expected to offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, while the S25+ may exclude the 128GB variant. The Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature up to 1TB of storage.

In terms of colour choices, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are likely to come in icy blue, mint, navy, and silver. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be available in premium shades such as titanium black, titanium grey, and titanium silver blue.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 will also likely introduce the new OneUI7 interface. Pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series have already begun in India, with customers able to secure early access and benefits worth Rs. 5,000. Pre-orders offer exclusive colour options, customisable RAM and storage, and higher trade-in values for existing devices.