Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra price and key details leaked ahead of the launch event

Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S25 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2025, with leaked prices, storage options, and colour options stirring anticipation worldwide ahead of launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 17:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch soon: Here’s everything we know so far
Samsung Unpacked 2025
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled in January 2025 with three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours surrounding the Galaxy S25 Slim, however, it may not launch until April 2025. Therefore, these three models are certain to be launched early next year.  (OnLeaks)
Samsung Unpacked 2025
2/5 The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get a slightly bigger display from 6.2-inch to 6.36-inch. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to get a bigger 6.9-inch display. All three models will likely get  M13 OLED displays instead of a brighter M14 OLED screen. The standard and Plus models may get the armour aluminium frame, whereas, the Ultra model may get a titanium frame.  (Bloomberg)
Samsung Unpacked 2025
3/5 Reports suggest that all three Galaxy S25 models may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, there are slight chances that in some regions the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus may be equipped with Exynos 2500 chipset. However, there is no credible information regarding Samsung’s plan. The Ultra model is expected to get a storage upgrade with UFS 4.1. (REUTERS)
Samsung Unpacked 2025
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to get a new Sony camera sensor instead of the ISOCELL sensor, there we may see a camera upgrade. Whereas, for Galaxy S25 Ultra, we may get a new 50MP ultra-wide camera and a variable telephoto camera that may enhance the smartphone’s optical zoom. However, it may retain the 200MP main camera sensor.  (Samsung)
Samsung Unpacked 2025
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could use a similar battery size as its predecessor, however, with a new chipset, the battery life is expected to be optimised. The standard models will stick to 25W charging, whereas, the Ultra model may come with 45W charging support. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Unpacked 2025
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S25 series and OneUI7 at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2025. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)

Samsung has announced that its annual Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22, 2025, where it will reveal its flagship Galaxy S25 series. This includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, with rumours suggesting a possible fourth variant, the Galaxy S25 Slim. As the event approaches, leaked pricing for the devices in Europe provides insight into the expected price range for the upcoming phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pricing (Leaked)

While the exact pricing for regions like India and Europe might differ, the leaked European prices offer an estimated range for the Galaxy S25 series. According to the leaked retail listing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will start at 964 euros for the base 128GB model, equivalent to approximately Rs. 85,000. The 256GB and 512GB variants are expected to be priced at 1,026 euros and 1,151 euros, which would translate to Rs. 91,000 and Rs. 1,01,000 respectively.

Also read: Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 series on Flipkart before its official launch

The Galaxy S25+ model will begin at 1,235 euros (around Rs. 1,09,000) for the 256GB version and rise to 1,359 euros (about Rs. 1,20,000) for the 512GB option.

The premium Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be priced starting at 1,557 euros (roughly Rs. 1,38,000), with the top-tier 1TB model reaching as high as 1,930 euros, or about Rs. 1,70,000.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature massive performance boost, improved cooling, and new camera upgrades: Report

Galaxy S25 Series: Storage, RAM, and Color Options (Expected)

Leaks also provide information about the storage configurations and colour options for the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 is expected to offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, while the S25+ may exclude the 128GB variant. The Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature up to 1TB of storage.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra display, processor, storage variant, and more tipped ahead of January 22 launch

In terms of colour choices, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are likely to come in icy blue, mint, navy, and silver. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be available in premium shades such as titanium black, titanium grey, and titanium silver blue.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 will also likely introduce the new OneUI7 interface. Pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series have already begun in India, with customers able to secure early access and benefits worth Rs. 5,000. Pre-orders offer exclusive colour options, customisable RAM and storage, and higher trade-in values for existing devices.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 17:32 IST
Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra price and key details leaked ahead of the launch event
