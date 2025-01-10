Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature massive performance boost, improved cooling, and new camera upgrades: Report

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra has sparked a wave of excitement, with its official unveiling scheduled for January 22 during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. While the tech community eagerly awaits details, recent leaks have provided crucial insights into the performance improvements expected with this flagship device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance Gains Over S24 Ultra

One key highlight from the leaks points to a significant boost in processing power, making the Galaxy S25 Ultra a top contender in the smartphone arena. Leaker Ahmed Qwaider reports that the new device will deliver a 38 percent increase in performance compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Phone Arena reported. This jump is attributed to enhancements in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance, which will ensure a smoother experience across a variety of tasks.

Along with faster processing, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also offer a 34% boost in graphics performance and a 43 percent improvement in its Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enhancing tasks like AI operations and image processing.

Cooling concerns had surfaced earlier in the leaks, particularly because of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that is expected to power the device. Earlier phones with this chip showed signs of overheating, raising questions about whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra would encounter similar issues. Fortunately, Qwaider has addressed these concerns by revealing a significant cooling improvement in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. According to the leak, the device will feature a 42 percent better cooling system compared to the S24 Ultra, allowing for better heat management during use.

Additionally, Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models are rumored to include a 10 percent improvement in their cooling capabilities. This will reassure users that none of the new S series devices will suffer from excessive heat during typical use.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will also sport a design with curved corners and flat sides. Additional upgrades include a new ultrawide camera and faster wireless charging speeds, promising to elevate both the device's performance and user experience.