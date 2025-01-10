Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature massive performance boost, improved cooling, and new camera upgrades: Report

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra promises significant performance boosts. Leaks reveal impressive upgrades in processing power, graphics, cooling, and design ahead of its January 22 launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 11:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, and more: What’s coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
1/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be the next flagship from Samsung, replacing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which won numerous Phone of the Year awards and is still regarded as one of the most reliable and balanced Android flagships on the market. Samsung will likely double down on its strengths, offering more powerful internals and better cameras. However, it is expected to feature a revamped design language with flat sides and more rounded corners. The phone is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, boost the RAM to 16GB, and offer better optics. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
2/4 Samsung Galaxy S25: The Samsung Galaxy S25 is going to be the smallest of the three phones that Samsung launches this year. It is expected to look more or less similar to the S24, with symmetrical bezels on the front, rounded corners, and flat sides. It is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The display could be a 6.2-inch panel, making it compact. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)
3/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Slotting between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, will offer a good middle ground between the two smartphones, likely featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a triple-camera setup. It remains to be seen what extra features Samsung will bring to the vanilla S25 models and whether we will see multiple camera upgrades. One thing is certain: Samsung will likely double down on the Galaxy AI features, as rivals are rapidly advancing their implementations as well. (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
4/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Reports suggest that Samsung may tease the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim at the event, though it is unclear if the device will debut there. Reports also say that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be 6.6 mm thick, making for an interesting addition to the Galaxy lineup. (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Galaxy S25 Ultra promises significant performance gains, improved cooling, and upgraded features, according to leaks. (HT Tech)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra has sparked a wave of excitement, with its official unveiling scheduled for January 22 during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. While the tech community eagerly awaits details, recent leaks have provided crucial insights into the performance improvements expected with this flagship device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance Gains Over S24 Ultra

One key highlight from the leaks points to a significant boost in processing power, making the Galaxy S25 Ultra a top contender in the smartphone arena. Leaker Ahmed Qwaider reports that the new device will deliver a 38 percent increase in performance compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Phone Arena reported. This jump is attributed to enhancements in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance, which will ensure a smoother experience across a variety of tasks.

Along with faster processing, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also offer a 34% boost in graphics performance and a 43 percent improvement in its Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enhancing tasks like AI operations and image processing.

Cooling concerns had surfaced earlier in the leaks, particularly because of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that is expected to power the device. Earlier phones with this chip showed signs of overheating, raising questions about whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra would encounter similar issues. Fortunately, Qwaider has addressed these concerns by revealing a significant cooling improvement in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. According to the leak, the device will feature a 42 percent better cooling system compared to the S24 Ultra, allowing for better heat management during use.

Additionally, Samsung's Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models are rumored to include a 10 percent improvement in their cooling capabilities. This will reassure users that none of the new S series devices will suffer from excessive heat during typical use.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will also sport a design with curved corners and flat sides. Additional upgrades include a new ultrawide camera and faster wireless charging speeds, promising to elevate both the device's performance and user experience.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 11:36 IST
