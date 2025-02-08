Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Should you wait for the slimmer version?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has recently been showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2025 alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. The smartphone has been in talks for months now, and it is expected to launch soon in the coming weeks. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has gained much popularity with its new design, AI features, and powerful processor, confusing buyers if they should wait for the Galaxy S25 Edge launch or buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. Therefore, let's have a look at what the Galaxy S25 Edge has to offer in comparison to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, to know which smartphone would be a fruitful choice.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has already won many hearts with its enhanced design, boasting a slimmer and lightweight profile. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be much slimmer measuring about 6.4mm in thickness. Therefore, if you do not like boxy phones, then the Galaxy S25 Edge could be a great choice.

For display, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas the S25 Edge could come with a 6.66-inch AMOLED display. Therefore, there is a major size difference.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Performance and battery

Similar to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Edge may also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM. Therefore, we do not expect any performance compromise despite being a slimmer model. However, some reports also suggest that Samsung could opt for Exynos 2400 chipset, which may become a downgrade. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Samsung has planned.

As of now, we are yet to get more details about the battery size for the Galaxy S25 Edg. But, since it's a thin model, we may get a smaller battery in comparison to Galaxy S25 Ultra's 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched with several camera upgrades that included an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera and minor improvements to the 200MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens. For Galaxy S24 Edge, Samsung showcased a dual camera setup during the preview which came as a shock to many as earlier it was expected to have a triple camera setup. However, the main camera is expected to come with a 200MP resolution along with an ultrawide camera, therefore, we will not get a telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Price

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched at a starting price of Rs.129999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced lower than the Ultra model.

