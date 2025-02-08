Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Should you wait for the slimmer version?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Know if you should wait for the ultra-slim Galaxy S series model or get the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 08 2025, 08:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Should you wait for the slimmer version?
Check out the detailed differences between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has recently been showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2025 alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. The smartphone has been in talks for months now, and it is expected to launch soon in the coming weeks. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has gained much popularity with its new design, AI features, and powerful processor, confusing buyers if they should wait for the Galaxy S25 Edge launch or buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. Therefore, let's have a look at what the Galaxy S25 Edge has to offer in comparison to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, to know which smartphone would be a fruitful choice.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has already won many hearts with its enhanced design, boasting a slimmer and lightweight profile. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be much slimmer measuring about 6.4mm in thickness. Therefore, if you do not like boxy phones, then the Galaxy S25 Edge could be a great choice.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
See full Specifications

For display, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas the S25 Edge could come with a 6.66-inch AMOLED display. Therefore, there is a major size difference.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Performance and battery

Similar to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Edge may also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM. Therefore, we do not expect any performance compromise despite being a slimmer model. However, some reports also suggest that Samsung could opt for Exynos 2400 chipset, which may become a downgrade. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Samsung has planned.

Also Read

As of now, we are yet to get more details about the battery size for the Galaxy S25 Edg. But, since it's a thin model, we may get a smaller battery in comparison to Galaxy S25 Ultra's 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched with several camera upgrades that included an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera and minor improvements to the 200MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens. For Galaxy S24 Edge, Samsung showcased a dual camera setup during the preview which came as a shock to many as earlier it was expected to have a triple camera setup. However, the main camera is expected to come with a 200MP resolution along with an ultrawide camera, therefore, we will not get a telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Price

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched at a starting price of Rs.129999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced lower than the Ultra model.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 08:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Should you wait for the slimmer version?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more
GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details
Take-Two’s earnings call

GTA 6 updates expected during Take-Two's earnings call today: Here’s what fans can expect
Age of Empires II

Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions
GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook

GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets