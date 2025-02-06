Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivery in 10 minutes from BigBasket- All details

BigBasket will be delivering Samsung Galaxy S25 series in 10 minutes, here’s everything you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 06 2025, 12:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivery in 10 minutes from BigBasket- All details
Avoid the queues and get Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivered to your home in 10 minutes. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will officially go on sale tomorrow, February 7, allowing buyers to get their hands on the latest Galaxy S series smartphone. However, if you want to avoid long queues in stores, then get the Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes from BigBasket. Quick commerce platform BigBasket has confirmed the availability of the latest Samsung flagship from tomorrow, allowing buyers to purchase the smartphones from the comfort of their homes. Here's everything you need to know about the 10-minute smartphone delivery from BigBasket. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives: Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and more

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹80,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 series from BigBasket

Tata-owned quick commerce app BigBasket has confirmed the sale of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series on its platform from February 7. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphones via the app and get them delivered in just 10 minutes. The platform will also provide the no-cost-EMI option to buyers with an HDFC Bank credit card, allowing buyers to manage their expenses with instalment payments.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, BigBasket has yet to confirm the area available to order the Galaxy S25 series from BigBasket. Therefore, we will update the article if we get any further information regarding cities and locations where buyers can order the Galaxy S25 series online via BigBasket. 

Also read: This Galaxy S25 AI feature now rolling out to Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 series smartphones- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series includes three models the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In terms of pricing, the vanilla model, Samsung Galaxy S25 will be available at a starting price of Rs.80999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will be available for Rs.99999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. And finally, the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra will be sold at a starting price of Rs.129999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Which flagship smartphone is better?

The smartphone comes with some powerful features with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and OneUI 7 based on Android 15. If you want a true AI experience with powerful performance and camera, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series models could be the right choice for a flagship upgrade. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 12:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivery in 10 minutes from BigBasket- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Age of Empires II

Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions
GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook

GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook
GTA 6 leaked release date

GTA 6 leaked release date stirs speculation among fans: Here’s when it's coming
GTA 6 leaked weather effects

GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns
GTA 6 leak

GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets