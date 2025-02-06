Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivery in 10 minutes from BigBasket- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will officially go on sale tomorrow, February 7, allowing buyers to get their hands on the latest Galaxy S series smartphone. However, if you want to avoid long queues in stores, then get the Samsung Galaxy S25 series delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes from BigBasket. Quick commerce platform BigBasket has confirmed the availability of the latest Samsung flagship from tomorrow, allowing buyers to purchase the smartphones from the comfort of their homes. Here's everything you need to know about the 10-minute smartphone delivery from BigBasket.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 series from BigBasket

Tata-owned quick commerce app BigBasket has confirmed the sale of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series on its platform from February 7. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphones via the app and get them delivered in just 10 minutes. The platform will also provide the no-cost-EMI option to buyers with an HDFC Bank credit card, allowing buyers to manage their expenses with instalment payments.

However, BigBasket has yet to confirm the area available to order the Galaxy S25 series from BigBasket. Therefore, we will update the article if we get any further information regarding cities and locations where buyers can order the Galaxy S25 series online via BigBasket.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series includes three models the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In terms of pricing, the vanilla model, Samsung Galaxy S25 will be available at a starting price of Rs.80999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will be available for Rs.99999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. And finally, the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra will be sold at a starting price of Rs.129999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The smartphone comes with some powerful features with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and OneUI 7 based on Android 15. If you want a true AI experience with powerful performance and camera, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series models could be the right choice for a flagship upgrade.

