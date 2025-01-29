Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has gained much popularity in the flagship smartphone market with its new lightweight look, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and some major software upgrades. However, the Indian smartphone market has already witnessed some impressive flagships such as the Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and others. But the real question is, will the Galaxy S25 Ultra be able to impress this year as well? I have been using the smartphone for over 5 days now and I recently reviewed the Vivo X200 Pro. Therefore, if you are planning to buy any of these smartphones, then check out the detailed comparison between Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro. Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first impression: New Galaxy AI features, slimmer design, but same battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Price
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a starting price of Rs.129999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro is priced at Rs.94999 which is much cheaper than the Samsung model.Not sure which mobile to buy?Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Design and displayThe Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a new design with noticeable changes such as curved edges, a slimmer profile and a major weight reduction. Its titanium frame gives the smartphone a premium look and it's quite shocking how Samsung was able to fit a stylus within the smartphone. This year the Galaxy S25 Ultra is stronger with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass and IP68 rating. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro also shines bright when it comes to design, however, the circular camera bump may not be appealing to buyers. The smartphone is heavier due to its aluminium alloy frame and glass body. For protection Vivo offers an IP69 rating.When it comes to display, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits brightness, and HDR10+ support. This provides a promising viewing experience and the anti-reflective glass ceramic cover is a cherry on top. Whereas, the Vivo X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits brightness, making it shine brighter. It also comes with Dolby Vision support, therefore there is no compromise on the viewing experience. Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review: A camera perfectionist, reliable performance, and a worthy flagshipSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Performance, battery life, AI featuresThe Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. With my 5 days user experience, the smartphone provides an impressive day-to-day performance without any stutter or lag. Even with heavy gaming, no major heating issues or performance has been experienced. However, more testing is yet to be done. From the software and AI front, Samsung has introduced several new AI features with the OneUI 7 update which will make you feel like you’re using an AI smartphone. The Now Brief feature is quite impressive if you have a great Samsung ecosystem and the Gemini extension with access to app actions is quite seamless. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It also offers flagship performance without any stutter or lag, making your everyday usage, multitasking, and heavy gaming easier. However, it generated a slight heat around the camera module which may be concerning for users. While the performance is impressive, FunTouchOS 15 was not something I would prefer since it consists of bloatware and is a bit cluttered in comparison to OneUI. When it comes to AI, Vivo X200 Pro also offers impressive AI features, making day-to-day tasks easy. In terms of battery life, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is quite behind in comparison to Chinese competitors. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. While the battery life is decent, the charging time is very long and takes more than 2 hours to fully charge from 1%. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 90W charging support which power-ups the device in just 45 minutes. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Camera When comes to photography, both devices are popularised for offering advanced camera features for clicking high-quality photos. This year, Samsung has announced some upgrades including a new 50MP ultrawide camera and upgraded 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Based on the features, the combinations look quite promising for capturing high-quality photos in daylight as well as night mode. Additionally, it also has a new Log video feature with 10-bit HD video quality. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro shined to be one of the impressive flagship camera smartphones. The smartphone consists of a 50MP wide-angle main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom. During the testing period, the smartphone provided some exceptional images. It also has a new street photography mode which is for professional photographers. One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. 