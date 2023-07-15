Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: Latest leak confirms Galaxy Z Flip 5 price shock

This is not good news! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price is likely to shock fans! Here is what is set to happen during the Galaxy Unpacked event 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 21:36 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely be launched during the Galaxy Unpacked Event. (HT Tech)

Courtesy of the many leaks by tipsters, we already have an idea of what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to bring to the table. The upgrades have been eye-ball grabbing, but it must be noted that these usually end up raising the price of the device. That's what Samsung may well do with the Galaxy Z Flip 5! And that is exactly what has been suggested in another round of leaks ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on 26 July.

The worst fears of Samsung foldables fans may come true as the latest report has confirmed previous price hike claims.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price hike confirmed?

Samsung Romania is currently hosting a promotion where they will be offering 10 Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones to individuals who pre-register between July 26 and August 2. As part of this promotion, they have shared a PDF document containing the terms and conditions, which interestingly, reveals the pricing details of the items being offered.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The document which has been shared by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt), says that the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be priced at RON 6599 which is equal to €1335. This is a huge price hike considering that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a launch price of €1159 ($1000, £999) for 256GB storage.

Be that as it may, but what will you get at this expected price? Have a look at what various analysts have reported.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What you may expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been the subject of several leaks and rumours, revealing potential specs and features. According to tipsters, one notable improvement could be a larger 3.4-inch cover display, which is in contrast to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that had a 1.8-inch cover display. When unfolded, the smartphone could get a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Additionally, it is expected that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Regarding photography, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might not receive any upgrades in terms of camera pixels. It is likely to retain the dual-camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, a report by MySmartPrice suggests that the device will feature a 12MP front camera. Powering these features is expected to be a 4400mAh battery with either 15W or 25W fast charging, as mentioned in the report.

However, it must be noted that the final specs, features and price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be confirmed during the launch event on July 26.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 21:36 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: Latest leak confirms Galaxy Z Flip 5 price shock
