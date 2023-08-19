Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 'Made in India' models on sale now

The foldables market has been shaken up by a number of new launches in 2023. The latest one to enter the market is the Samsung foldable. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are ‘Made in India' foldable smartphones and they are now on sale. After Samsung Unpacked created a lot of buzz, these foldable have now reached Indian customers too.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with all-new Flex Window while Galaxy Z Fold 5 incorporates a large screen, delivering unrivaled foldable experiences to customers.

The demand for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been soaring and some 100,000 consumers have pre-booked these smartphones in the first 28 hours itself, since the pre-orders started. This growing demand for Samsung's latest foldable smartphones indicates that the confidence of Indian customers is growing in foldable smartphones in terms of performance and build-quality.

Features

Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device that attracts users because of its design. The Galaxy Z Flip 5's outer screen is now 3.78 times larger in comparison to the previous model and it offers more usability than ever before. Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen that delivers the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series because it is the thinnest, lightest Galaxy Fold model that has been manufactured to date.

Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover. Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with a new integrated hinge module that features a dual rail structure for diffusing external impacts.

Available memory Variants

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in two memory variants that is 8GB,256 GB for Rs. 99999, and 8 GB 512 GB for Rs.109999. The colors available for this model are Mint, cream, Graphite, and lavender. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in three variants that is 12 GB 256 GB, 12 GB 512 GB, and 12 GB 1TB. The colors available for this model are Icey Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black.

Since 18 August, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 models are being made available across all retail outlets. You can also buy the phones on Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.