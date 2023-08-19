Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 'Made in India' models on sale now

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 20:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 now available with special offers
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
1/5 Samsung will host a live commerce event for its fifth generation foldables - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, as well as its latest Galaxy Tab S9 series at 12 noon on August 16. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during the Live Commerce event on Samsung.com will be eligible for extra benefits apart from pre-book offers. (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during the Live Commerce event will get cashback of Rs. 8000. Additionally, consumers can avail up to Rs. 12000 exchange bonuses on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 and up to Rs. 5000 exchange bonus and a memory upgrade (Buy 256GB and Get 512GB – Rs. 10000 benefit) on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 5. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 As part of the Live Commerce event, consumers will get a silicon case ring cover worth Rs. 4199 with Galaxy Z Flip 5 and a free-standing phone case worth Rs. 6299 with Galaxy Z Fold 5 over and above the mentioned offers. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Consumer pre-booking Galaxy Tab S9 will get cashback up to Rs. 12000 and can avail up to Rs. 8000 exchange bonus. Customers pre-booking Tab S9 during the event will get a 50% discount on keyboard cover. (Akash/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
5/5 The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s outer screen is now much larger and offers more usability than ever before.  Galaxy Z Fold 5, the ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen, delivers the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series. It is also the thinnest and lightest Fold yet.  Galaxy Tab S9 comes with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays to ensure epic viewing experience with the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.  (Akash/HT Tech)
Samsung galaxy foldables
View all Images
Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 models are being made available across all retail outlets Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart. (REUTERS)

The foldables market has been shaken up by a number of new launches in 2023. The latest one to enter the market is the Samsung foldable. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are ‘Made in India' foldable smartphones and they are now on sale. After Samsung Unpacked created a lot of buzz, these foldable have now reached Indian customers too.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with all-new Flex Window while Galaxy Z Fold 5 incorporates a large screen, delivering unrivaled foldable experiences to customers.

The demand for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been soaring and some 100,000 consumers have pre-booked these smartphones in the first 28 hours itself, since the pre-orders started. This growing demand for Samsung's latest foldable smartphones indicates that the confidence of Indian customers is growing in foldable smartphones in terms of performance and build-quality.

Features

Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device that attracts users because of its design. The Galaxy Z Flip 5's outer screen is now 3.78 times larger in comparison to the previous model and it offers more usability than ever before. Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen that delivers the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series because it is the thinnest, lightest Galaxy Fold model that has been manufactured to date.

Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover. Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with a new integrated hinge module that features a dual rail structure for diffusing external impacts.

Available memory Variants

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in two memory variants that is 8GB,256 GB for Rs. 99999, and 8 GB 512 GB for Rs.109999. The colors available for this model are Mint, cream, Graphite, and lavender. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in three variants that is 12 GB 256 GB, 12 GB 512 GB, and 12 GB 1TB. The colors available for this model are Icey Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black.

Since 18 August, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 models are being made available across all retail outlets. You can also buy the phones on Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 20:06 IST
