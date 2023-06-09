Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 coming soon! Take a sneak peek at the price and these new features

Samsung has officially announced the next Galaxy Unpacked event that is set to take place in July. The event is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Ahead of the launch, the leaks and rumours have been coming at full pace. Here are 5 exciting features and upgrades that you may see on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features that are worth waiting

1. Bigger cover display: The previous avatars, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature a 1.9-inch cover display. However, Samsung is expected to upgrade the Z Flip 5 cover display. @OnLeaks has suggested that it may get a whopping 3.4-inch cover display.

2. Better performance: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 undoubtedly offers fast performance with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This year, the new flip is expected to get an upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in Galaxy S23 Ultra.

3. Dust resistance rating: Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 settle with an IPX8 certification rating, which means no dust resistance rating. As per the leaks, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally getting it! SamMobile report suggested that the next Galaxy Flip phone will have an IP58 rating.

4. Samsung DeX support: What is it? How does it work? Based on rumours, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the first phone to get Samsung DeX support that allows you to use your phone on a desktop.

5. New image sensors: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not get any pixel update as it is tipped to get a dual 12MP camera setup. However, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that it may get new image sensors which may ultimately result in better-quality of photography.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price (expected)

How much will it cost? Brar further reveals that Samsung may keep the Galaxy Z Flip 5 price the same as its predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 4, at $999 price. However, the final price will be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked event next month.