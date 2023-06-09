Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 coming soon! Take a sneak peek at the price and these new features

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 next month. A number of exciting features are expected on the upcoming flip phone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 18:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival Oppo Find N2 Flip: Brief look
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival Oppo Find N2 Flip packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with ultra-fast 5G connectivity.  (Oppo)
image caption
2/6 Apart from this, it packs a dual-camera system of a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera system, the MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography. It also offers Hasselblad colour tones in photos coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.  (Oppo)
Oppo Find N2 Flip
3/6 For selfies and video calls, Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 32MP camera sensor. (Oppo)
image caption
4/6 The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch main FHD+ AMOLED panel with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The Cover Display has a 3.26-inch AMOLED panel with peak brightness of 900 nits. (Oppo)
image caption
5/6 The Find N2 Flip is TUV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000-folds and unfolds, the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for 10+ years, the company claims.  (Oppo)
image caption
6/6 How much does it cost? Oppo has only revealed the prices for the UK as of now, which costs GBP 849 (approx. Rs. 84,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.  (Oppo)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have some notable upgrades. (HT Tech)

Samsung has officially announced the next Galaxy Unpacked event that is set to take place in July. The event is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Ahead of the launch, the leaks and rumours have been coming at full pace. Here are 5 exciting features and upgrades that you may see on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features that are worth waiting

1. Bigger cover display: The previous avatars, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature a 1.9-inch cover display. However, Samsung is expected to upgrade the Z Flip 5 cover display. @OnLeaks has suggested that it may get a whopping 3.4-inch cover display.

2. Better performance: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 undoubtedly offers fast performance with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This year, the new flip is expected to get an upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in Galaxy S23 Ultra.

3. Dust resistance rating: Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 settle with an IPX8 certification rating, which means no dust resistance rating. As per the leaks, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally getting it! SamMobile report suggested that the next Galaxy Flip phone will have an IP58 rating.

4. Samsung DeX support: What is it? How does it work? Based on rumours, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the first phone to get Samsung DeX support that allows you to use your phone on a desktop.

5. New image sensors: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not get any pixel update as it is tipped to get a dual 12MP camera setup. However, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that it may get new image sensors which may ultimately result in better-quality of photography.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price (expected)

How much will it cost? Brar further reveals that Samsung may keep the Galaxy Z Flip 5 price the same as its predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 4, at $999 price. However, the final price will be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 18:24 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 coming soon! Take a sneak peek at the price and these new features
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets