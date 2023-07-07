Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser reveals key details ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event's official dates have been announced and for the first time ever, Samsung is all set to host its Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea (4:30 PM IST). The event is expected to unveil several new products including new foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. Now, Samsung has teased the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of the event, which confirms some crucial design details.

The video begins with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 while highlighting several features such as Flex Mode, cameras, and more. However, suddenly, out of nowhere, by the end of the video, Samsung seems to have shared a glimpse of the next Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its much rumoured bigger display. That apart, here is what else Samsung is expected to bring to the table with the next Flip phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specs and features

So far, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been part of several leaks and rumours. Tipsters are revealing the expected specs and features which suggests that it may get a bigger 3.4-inch cover display. It must be noted that its previous avatar Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.8-inch cover display. However, when unfolded, the smartphone may feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Apart from this, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

For photography, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not get any upgrades in the camera pixels. It may feature the same dual-camera setup with 12MP primary camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it is expected to feature 12MP front camera, a report by MySmartPrice suggested. Everything is expected to be powered by a 4400mAh battery with 15W or 25W fast charging, the report added.

However, the specs and features will be confirmed during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.