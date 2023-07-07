Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser reveals key details ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser reveals crucial design change ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Here is what you really wanted to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 15:53 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event's official dates have been announced and for the first time ever, Samsung is all set to host its Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea (4:30 PM IST). The event is expected to unveil several new products including new foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. Now, Samsung has teased the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of the event, which confirms some crucial design details.

The video begins with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 while highlighting several features such as Flex Mode, cameras, and more. However, suddenly, out of nowhere, by the end of the video, Samsung seems to have shared a glimpse of the next Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its much rumoured bigger display. That apart, here is what else Samsung is expected to bring to the table with the next Flip phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specs and features

So far, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been part of several leaks and rumours. Tipsters are revealing the expected specs and features which suggests that it may get a bigger 3.4-inch cover display. It must be noted that its previous avatar Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.8-inch cover display. However, when unfolded, the smartphone may feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Apart from this, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not get any upgrades in the camera pixels. It may feature the same dual-camera setup with 12MP primary camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it is expected to feature 12MP front camera, a report by MySmartPrice suggested. Everything is expected to be powered by a 4400mAh battery with 15W or 25W fast charging, the report added.

However, the specs and features will be confirmed during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 15:15 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser reveals key details ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets