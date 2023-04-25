Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get a BIG iPhone 14 Pro-like feature; Check specs, details

Foldable smartphones are the new trend with Samsung's Z Flip and Z Fold series establishing themselves as some of the best and most unique smartphones in the market. Samsung launched its first foldable smartphone in September 2020 with the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Although Samsung's foldable smartphones cost a fortune, they offer a very unique user experience which cannot be matched by traditional smartphones. Moreover, Samsung's next foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, could have an amazing iPhone-like feature.

According to tipster Revengus on Twitter, Samsung could bring iPhone-like Always-On Display (AOD) to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Always-On Display

Although AOD has been present on Samsung devices long before Apple got it, it has been functional with a handful of widgets available for it. If reports are true, Samsung could change that and the AOD on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 would work “like the iPhone 14 pro.”

The iPhone 14 Pro has Apple's ProMotion Display which features a variable refresh rate, and AOD on Apple's flagship iPhone takes advantage of that. It clocks AOD between 1Hz and 120Hz, depending on the usage, thus saving battery life. Moreover, it also has the ability to display the user's entire wallpaper instead of just widgets, making it more appealing to the eye.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have this functionality too, though it is unclear if it would work the same way.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What could it offer?

Samsung could keep the same design of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, apart from one aspect. Tipster Ross Young has claimed that the Korean tech giant could introduce a new hinge design this year to make the crease less visible. Furthermore, Young also claims that it could feature a larger 3.4-inch external display, much like the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could feature the same 12MP dual camera setup with bigger sensors to allow more light for better photos, as per leaker Yogesh Brar. SamMobile claims that Samsung could offer 256GB UFS 4.1 as base storage in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.