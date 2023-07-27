Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 India pricing revealed! Pre-bookings start today

Planning to purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5? Here’s how much these devices will cost you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 11:24 IST
In Pics: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price and more on launch
Samsung in the Unpacked event announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start at $1799. Starting July 26, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for pre-order in select markets and will go on general sale on August 11. The foldable Colour options include Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream. 
1/6 Samsung in the Unpacked event announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start at $1799. Starting July 26, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for pre-order in select markets and will go on general sale on August 11. The foldable Colour options include Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream.  (Samsung )
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 processor has been upgraded with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for enhanced performance and smooth gameplay. With a CPU clocked at 3.36GHz and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the new setup delivers an 18% boost in CPU and a 32% increase in GPU performance. The phone has been launched in three storage variants of 12 GB RAM with 1TB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. 
2/6 The Galaxy Z Fold 5 processor has been upgraded with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for enhanced performance and smooth gameplay. With a CPU clocked at 3.36GHz and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the new setup delivers an 18% boost in CPU and a 32% increase in GPU performance. The phone has been launched in three storage variants of 12 GB RAM with 1TB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.  (Samsung )
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a triple camera setup of a 50 MP wide-angle camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 10 MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display camera. The camera offers 30X space zoom that includes 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. In addition, it features AI super resolution technology.
3/6 The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a triple camera setup of a 50 MP wide-angle camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 10 MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display camera. The camera offers 30X space zoom that includes 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. In addition, it features AI super resolution technology. (Samsung event)
4/6 The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by a dual battery setup of 4400 mAh just like its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone supports 25W wired charging that charges 50% within 30 minutes as well as 10W wireless charging. (Samsung )
5/6 The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X  display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.  It has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside with the same refresh rate as the main screen display.  The phone comes with 1750 nits of brightness that will keep you running in sunlight.  (Samsung )
6/6 The Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports Android 13 operating system and One UI 5.1. The phone is made water-resistant and features a new Flex hinge that will enhance the fold experience with flexible shut angles. (Samsung event)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung announced its latest foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023. (Bloomberg)

Samsung's fifth-generation foldables are finally here and it is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that is likely to steal the limelight with its new Flex Window. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 only brings incremental upgrades on paper such as the new Flex Hinge and a faster processor. But that isn't likely to stop buyers from purchasing Samsung's flagship foldable smartphones.

Announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be made at the Samsung factory in Noida. Announcing this decision, Samsung South West Asia CEO and President J B Park said, “The new devices have been made possible because of the world class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, especially in India. This means consumers in India can buy a state-of-the-art foldable smartphone that is made in India. ”

The pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will begin today, July 27 during the Samsung Live, and you can try them out in Samsung stores. The devices will be available for sale starting August 18 in over 10,000 store locations all over India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 pricing revealed

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs. 154999 for the 256GB storage variant while the 512GB variant will cost you Rs. 164999, and both these variants will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream color options. On the other hand, the top-end 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 184999, and it will only be available in Icy Blue.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 5, buyers will be able to take advantage of benefits worth Rs. 23000, including free storage upgrade to the 512GB variant worth Rs. 10000, a Rs. 5000 upgrade bonus, and a bank cashback of Rs. 8000.

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it will start at Rs. 99000 for the 256GB variant while the 512GB variant will be priced at Rs. 109999. The Z Flip 5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream color options.

Buyers will get benefits worth Rs. 20000 on purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This includes Rs. 12000 upgrade bonus and Rs. 8000 bank cashback. Those who purchase Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 can also take advantage of no-cost EMI for 9 months.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 11:23 IST
