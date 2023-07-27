Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 India pricing revealed! Pre-bookings start today

Samsung's fifth-generation foldables are finally here and it is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that is likely to steal the limelight with its new Flex Window. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 only brings incremental upgrades on paper such as the new Flex Hinge and a faster processor. But that isn't likely to stop buyers from purchasing Samsung's flagship foldable smartphones.

Announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be made at the Samsung factory in Noida. Announcing this decision, Samsung South West Asia CEO and President J B Park said, “The new devices have been made possible because of the world class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, especially in India. This means consumers in India can buy a state-of-the-art foldable smartphone that is made in India. ”

The pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will begin today, July 27 during the Samsung Live, and you can try them out in Samsung stores. The devices will be available for sale starting August 18 in over 10,000 store locations all over India.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 pricing revealed

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs. 154999 for the 256GB storage variant while the 512GB variant will cost you Rs. 164999, and both these variants will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream color options. On the other hand, the top-end 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 184999, and it will only be available in Icy Blue.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 5, buyers will be able to take advantage of benefits worth Rs. 23000, including free storage upgrade to the 512GB variant worth Rs. 10000, a Rs. 5000 upgrade bonus, and a bank cashback of Rs. 8000.

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it will start at Rs. 99000 for the 256GB variant while the 512GB variant will be priced at Rs. 109999. The Z Flip 5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Lavender, and Cream color options.

Buyers will get benefits worth Rs. 20000 on purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This includes Rs. 12000 upgrade bonus and Rs. 8000 bank cashback. Those who purchase Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 can also take advantage of no-cost EMI for 9 months.