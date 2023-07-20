Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 accessories leaked ahead of Unpacked event

Will Samsung pack free accessories along with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5? Here is what the latest leak suggests.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 11:51 IST
The latest leak revealed expected accessories with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event. (Unsplash)

One of the most-awaited events Samsung events of the year, Galaxy Unpacked, is just a week away! The company is gearing up to launch two rumoured foldable smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26, and leaks and rumours around these handsets are helping boost the excitement by revealing every minute detail. The latest leaked renders reveal official Samsung accessories, which will launch alongside the latest phones - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass' renders, shared by a report of 9to5Google, suggest that ring-grip cases designed for two of the forthcoming foldable phones are expected to hit the market in 2023. The renders reveal that these cases serve as protective grips and work as kickstands. This feature may allow users to support their phones on a level surface when fully unfolded, making it ideal for activities like watching movies or playing Android games with a controller. However, this is not a new concept as Samsung had offered a similar ring case for the Galaxy Z Flip phones in the past.

Are these accessories free with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5?

It is yet to be known! Samsung frequently provides freebies when customers pre-order their smartphones, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were no exceptions. As part of the deal, Samsung offered complimentary cases to add extra value to the pre-order offer last year. So considering the deals in the past, Samsung may offer these cases as freebies with foldable smartphones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked

Apart from these, Blass has also revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in three main colours -- Blue, Black, and White. Based on the previous leaks, the forthcoming Samsung Fold smartphone is expected to get an upgrade in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, it may feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel.

For photography, it may come equipped with a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 11:51 IST
