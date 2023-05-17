Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch date LEAKED! It's not when you think

We have seen several foldable smartphones launched this year. Companies like Oppo, Tecno, and most recently Google have all unveiled their latest smartphones which offer foldable functionality. Samsung is one of the earliest companies which hopped on this trend with their Galaxy Z Fold in 2019 and then rolled out Galaxy Z Flip just a year later. 4 iterations later, we're hearing leaks and rumours about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, which could arrive earlier than anticipated, according to reports.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 launch schedule

Like most other tech companies, Samsung holds special events to unveil their devices. In February, we covered the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event where the South Korean giant launched its flagship Galaxy S23 series. Going by the launch trend of its predecessors, we expected the launch of Samsung's upcoming foldables to take place in August.

However, a new report on the Korean site Chosun Ilbo claims that the next Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on July 26, which is almost a month earlier than anticipated. The report further claims that the event could take place in Seoul instead of New York or San Francisco.

Another report by the WinFuture website corroborates these launch date rumours.

When will the devices actually come to the market?

According to Chosun Ilbo, the global launch of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will likely happen on August 11, exactly a year after the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumours

According to several reports, Samsung's upcoming foldables could offer several upgrades over their predecessors. Both the devices could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which also powers the Galaxy S23 lineup and provides better performance and power efficiency. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it could feature a bigger outer display than the 1.9-inch one present on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Oppo and Vivo both have launched their flip phones recently with significantly bigger cover displays and we think that Samsung could do the same to keep up with the competitors, if not one-up them.

it should be noted that all the rumoured details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are based on unconfirmed reports, and thus should be read with a dash of skepticism.