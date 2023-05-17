Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch date LEAKED! It's not when you think

The launch date of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 has been leaked. Here’s when the launch is likely to happen.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2023, 17:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Look: Bigger, stronger, smarter than ever
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back the folding phablet form factor but with a revised aspect ratio. The displays are now shorter but wider. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The biggest addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the Taskbar feature. Just like a Windows PC, it stays at the bottom and offers quick access to pinned apps as well as apps from the library. You can even do multitasking with the apps via the Taskbar. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes use of Armor Aluminium for the frame and hinge. The front and back get protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Moreover, Samsung has baked IPX8 water resistance on this one, which means it can survive light rains, sweat and moisture easily. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 6.2-inch Cover Display with a variable refresh rate of 48Hz-120Hz. Due to the wider aspect ratio, it is now easier to text, read content, and run apps on the Cover Display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
5/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Main Display is wider too but still measures 7.6-inches. The Dynamic AMOLED panel has a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, with peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. The Under Display Camera is better this time, masking the selfie camera nicely. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Lastly, the cameras on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 get upgrades too. The main camera is now a 50MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a new 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The Cover Selfie camera is a 10MP sensor while the inner video call camera is a 4MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung. (Unsplash)

We have seen several foldable smartphones launched this year. Companies like Oppo, Tecno, and most recently Google have all unveiled their latest smartphones which offer foldable functionality. Samsung is one of the earliest companies which hopped on this trend with their Galaxy Z Fold in 2019 and then rolled out Galaxy Z Flip just a year later. 4 iterations later, we're hearing leaks and rumours about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, which could arrive earlier than anticipated, according to reports.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 launch schedule

Like most other tech companies, Samsung holds special events to unveil their devices. In February, we covered the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event where the South Korean giant launched its flagship Galaxy S23 series. Going by the launch trend of its predecessors, we expected the launch of Samsung's upcoming foldables to take place in August.

However, a new report on the Korean site Chosun Ilbo claims that the next Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on July 26, which is almost a month earlier than anticipated. The report further claims that the event could take place in Seoul instead of New York or San Francisco.

Another report by the WinFuture website corroborates these launch date rumours.

When will the devices actually come to the market?

According to Chosun Ilbo, the global launch of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will likely happen on August 11, exactly a year after the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumours

According to several reports, Samsung's upcoming foldables could offer several upgrades over their predecessors. Both the devices could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which also powers the Galaxy S23 lineup and provides better performance and power efficiency. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it could feature a bigger outer display than the 1.9-inch one present on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Oppo and Vivo both have launched their flip phones recently with significantly bigger cover displays and we think that Samsung could do the same to keep up with the competitors, if not one-up them.

it should be noted that all the rumoured details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are based on unconfirmed reports, and thus should be read with a dash of skepticism.

First Published Date: 17 May, 17:13 IST
