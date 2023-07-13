Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices LEAKED ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event details are pouring out online as we are nearing one of the much-awaited launches of the Samsung foldable smartphones. At the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 26, Samsung is expected to unveil an array of new products – Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. From specs, and features to design, we have already seen a number of details about these upcoming products leaked by tipsters. However, the latest leak has revealed the expected price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 well ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Here is how much these foldable smartphones may cost you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected price

According to a report from Dealabs, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, 256GB variant, in France may be priced at €1199 (approx. Rs. 110166), while the 512GB storage model is expected to be priced at €1339 (around Rs. 123030), GizmoChina reported.

Moving on, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be offered in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The prices for these models are tipped to be €1899 (around Rs. 174484), €2039, and €2279, respectively. Meanwhile, a 91Mobile Hindi report has suggested that Samsung may begin the sale for these foldable smartphones from August 14.

It must be noted that last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched at $1800 (£1649, AU$2499), while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a starting price of $1000 (£999, AU$1499). However, the final price of the new foldables will be revealed during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5: Expected specs at a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Samsung is anticipated to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5 to an impressive 3.4-inch. This year, the new Z Flip model is expected to receive an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, there are expectations of an IP58 rating for increased durability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The forthcoming Samsung Fold smartphone is anticipated to receive an upgrade in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. In terms of photography, it may come equipped with a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected to be available on both the cover and the foldable display.