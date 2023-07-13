Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices LEAKED ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, the expected price of the upcoming foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have reportedly been leaked.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 21:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26. (Representative) (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event details are pouring out online as we are nearing one of the much-awaited launches of the Samsung foldable smartphones. At the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 26, Samsung is expected to unveil an array of new products – Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. From specs, and features to design, we have already seen a number of details about these upcoming products leaked by tipsters. However, the latest leak has revealed the expected price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 well ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Here is how much these foldable smartphones may cost you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected price

According to a report from Dealabs, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, 256GB variant, in France may be priced at €1199 (approx. Rs. 110166), while the 512GB storage model is expected to be priced at €1339 (around Rs. 123030), GizmoChina reported.

Moving on, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be offered in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The prices for these models are tipped to be €1899 (around Rs. 174484), €2039, and €2279, respectively. Meanwhile, a 91Mobile Hindi report has suggested that Samsung may begin the sale for these foldable smartphones from August 14.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It must be noted that last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched at $1800 (£1649, AU$2499), while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a starting price of $1000 (£999, AU$1499). However, the final price of the new foldables will be revealed during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5: Expected specs at a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Samsung is anticipated to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5 to an impressive 3.4-inch. This year, the new Z Flip model is expected to receive an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, there are expectations of an IP58 rating for increased durability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The forthcoming Samsung Fold smartphone is anticipated to receive an upgrade in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. In terms of photography, it may come equipped with a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected to be available on both the cover and the foldable display.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 20:53 IST
