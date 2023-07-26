Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 LAUNCHED at Unpacked 2023! Know features, specs, and everything else

After months of anticipation and rumors, Samsung on Wednesday finally took the wraps off the next generation of its top-end smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. This is Samsung's second event of the year after launching the S23 series in February. But what makes this year's event so special? Well, this is the first time that the event is being held at Samsung's home turf in Seoul, South Korea. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung's top-of-the-line device, and although most of the details were leaked previously, the phone is now officially announced.

Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 builds upon the success of its predecessor and brings incremental improvements. It gets a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While on the inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a larger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same refresh rate as the cover display and 1750 nits peak brightness.

Samsung has made the Galaxy Z Fold 5 thinner this time around with 13.4mm thickness compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 which is 15.8mm thick. The device also gets a 10-gram weight reduction, and it now weighs 253 grams, making it the lightest Galaxy Fold yet. Samsung has also adopted a new Flex Hinge mechanism and the smartphone now closes fully without any gap. The company has also worked on the inner display and the crease is almost invisible. All this is packed in a revised frame which Samsung calls Armor Aluminum.

The Z Fold 5 gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, which is clocked at 3.36GHz, and it is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is available in multiple storage options with UFS 4.0 1TB storage as the top option.

In terms of cameras, Samsung has provided the same triple-camera setup, with the primary 50MP sensor with OIS being the highlight. This camera also offers up to 30X Space Zoom. You also get a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto sensor. On the outside, there's a 10MP selfie shooter, while it also features a 4MP under-display camera on the inside.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 4400mAh dual battery which is the same one offered by its predecessor, and it supports 25W wired charging as well as 10W wireless charging. Samsung claims it offers up to 73 hours of music playback and up to 21 hours of video playback.

Other features include a USB Type-C 3.2 port, S-Pen support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and IPX8 protection against dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Pricing and availability

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start at $1799. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11. It will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream color options.