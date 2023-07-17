Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Chip, battery, camera, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Samsung has officially announced the schedule for its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26. The event will roll out several new products such as tablets, watches, and smartphones, but the spotlight of the show is expected to stay firmly on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Leaks have already revealed many of the specs and features that are likely to be there on the phone. Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event. we take a closer look at the likely way the new Samsung foldable is expected to be different from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Design: Looks-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The only expected change that rumours are suggesting, is the waterdrop-shaped hinge, which may help the two sides to completely shut and rest against each other, getting rid of the infamous 'gap'. It could also help to reduce the depth of the crease and may make it appear thinner.

Performance: This year, the new Fold smartphone is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Battery: An earlier report by MySmartPrice revealed that the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 may pack a 4400mAh battery just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, the chances of a bigger battery being rolled out are slightly low due to the rumours that Z Fold 5 may be slimmer and lighter.

Display: According to reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a display like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device will likely have a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Similarly, the internal display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to remain unchanged with a 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Cameras: For photography, Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. This must be noted that the same camera specs were available on Galaxy Z Fold 4. The selfie camera may see a slight boost in the pixels though. Unlike Galaxy Z Fold 4's 10MP cover screen camera, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to get a 12MP selfie camera on the cover.