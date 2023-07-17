Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Chip, battery, camera, more

What are the big upgrades Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to get over last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4? From Chip, battery to camera - here is what we expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 22:45 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to launch later this month on July 26. (Representative) (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Samsung has officially announced the schedule for its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26. The event will roll out several new products such as tablets, watches, and smartphones, but the spotlight of the show is expected to stay firmly on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Leaks have already revealed many of the specs and features that are likely to be there on the phone. Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event. we take a closer look at the likely way the new Samsung foldable is expected to be different from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Design: Looks-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The only expected change that rumours are suggesting, is the waterdrop-shaped hinge, which may help the two sides to completely shut and rest against each other, getting rid of the infamous 'gap'. It could also help to reduce the depth of the crease and may make it appear thinner.

Performance: This year, the new Fold smartphone is expected to get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery: An earlier report by MySmartPrice revealed that the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 may pack a 4400mAh battery just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, the chances of a bigger battery being rolled out are slightly low due to the rumours that Z Fold 5 may be slimmer and lighter.

Display: According to reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a display like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device will likely have a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Similarly, the internal display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to remain unchanged with a 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Cameras: For photography, Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. This must be noted that the same camera specs were available on Galaxy Z Fold 4. The selfie camera may see a slight boost in the pixels though. Unlike Galaxy Z Fold 4's 10MP cover screen camera, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to get a 12MP selfie camera on the cover.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 22:41 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Chip, battery, camera, more
