 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may only be 5 percent slimmer than the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 31 2024, 09:54 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming
1/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung finally unveiled their new generation of foldable smartphones with new design, processor, and Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM to provide users with ease of multitasking and faster smartphone speed. With a new foldable device, Samsung also announced new wearable products such as Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and more.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming
2/5 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Lenovo-backed smartphone brand Motorola also launched its new-gen clamshell foldable smartphone, the Razr 50 Ultra in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.99999 and offers several unique features. The Razr 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It comes with the biggest cover display in the flip smartphone market.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming
3/5 Oppo Reno 12 series: Oppo also announced its AI-powered Reno 12 series in India with new design, features and eye-catching camera features. The series includes Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 energy processor. The smartphones offer several advanced AI features such as AI tool Box, AI recording summary, AI best face, AI studio, and much more.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming
4/5 Motorola G85: After months of speculation, Motorola finally announced its new G-series smartphone, the G85 in India at a starting price of Rs.17999. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and offers two storage variants: 8GB RAM+128GB and 12GB RAM+128GB. Additionally, the smartphone also offers a Smart Connect feature which is available in its high-end smartphones.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming
5/5 Lava Blaze X: It is the new affordable smartphone launched by Indian smartphone brand Lava. The Blaze X is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.14999.  (Lava)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming
icon View all Images
Know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphones. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

Samsung recently announced its new generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, there are speculations about a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim which is expected to be launched in limited global markets. Leaks about a “Slim” version of the Galaxy Fold have just started to surface. While we are waiting on some official announcement from Samsung, a new report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will not be as “slim” as we expected it to be, knowing what Samsung has planned. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 go on sale: Check prices and offers

You may be interested in

17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹112,429₹134,999
Buy now
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G
  • Apricot Crush
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹24,050₹30,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,999₹15,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim 

A Korean publication named The Elec revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will only provide a 5 percent size reduction in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which is not an incremental reduction. The report claimed that the “slim” version of the smartphone will likely measure 11.5mm when folded, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm. However, the  Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected as there are several other brands which offer even thinner foldable smartphones. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Tab S10 series set to launch in October 2024- Details

Earlier this year, we reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not come with the S-pen functionality, therefore, the slimness of the smartphone may be achieved due to the removal of the digitizer. Currently, in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the S-pen space is reportedly 0.3mm thick. With reduced size, Samsung is expected to include a bigger main display of 8-inch which may give more space for other parts to be attached in the smartphone.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there's a catch- Know what Samsung has planned

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be launched in October alongside the  Galaxy Tab S10+. However, for the initial months, the smartphone is expected to be launched only in South Korea and China with a limited production unit to test the popularity of the smartphone. Since the launch timeline is still months away, we can not be certain how Samsung will market the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, but it will be exciting to see what new the company will bring to the foldable market. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 09:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at september launch, here’s when apple may release it iphone 16 series’ ‘biggest feature’ now available for few iphone 15 pro users, apple rolls out ios 18.1 beta iphone users get ios 17.6 update with ‘important’ security fixes, here’s why you should install it right now vivo v40 and v40 pro india launch date confirmed: here’s everything you need to know oppo k12x 5g affordable smartphone launched at 12,999: check specs, features, availability and more iphone se 4 may borrow design from iphone 16 series but likely to use display of this old model, here’s what we know iphone 15 pro max gets price cut on amazon ahead of iphone 16 series launch, check details oneplus nord 4 review: impressive performance-centric smartphone under rs.30000 pixel 9 series launching soon: google may bring this free ‘iphone-like’ feature, check details here realme 13 pro 5g series launched in india at rs.26999: check out specs, features, and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
best triple camera phones

10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets