Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected- Know what’s coming

Samsung recently announced its new generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, there are speculations about a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim which is expected to be launched in limited global markets. Leaks about a “Slim” version of the Galaxy Fold have just started to surface. While we are waiting on some official announcement from Samsung, a new report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will not be as “slim” as we expected it to be, knowing what Samsung has planned.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim

A Korean publication named The Elec revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will only provide a 5 percent size reduction in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which is not an incremental reduction. The report claimed that the “slim” version of the smartphone will likely measure 11.5mm when folded, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be as thin as we expected as there are several other brands which offer even thinner foldable smartphones.

Earlier this year, we reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not come with the S-pen functionality, therefore, the slimness of the smartphone may be achieved due to the removal of the digitizer. Currently, in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the S-pen space is reportedly 0.3mm thick. With reduced size, Samsung is expected to include a bigger main display of 8-inch which may give more space for other parts to be attached in the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be launched in October alongside the Galaxy Tab S10+. However, for the initial months, the smartphone is expected to be launched only in South Korea and China with a limited production unit to test the popularity of the smartphone. Since the launch timeline is still months away, we can not be certain how Samsung will market the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, but it will be exciting to see what new the company will bring to the foldable market.

