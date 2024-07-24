Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers

Samsung has launched its latest range of products at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Paris on July 10. The new lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 7. Additionally, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. These products will be available for purchase in India starting July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price and Offers in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB versions are priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. Available in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow colours, the phone will be up for sale on the Samsung India website from 8 PM IST today.

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: How Apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, with the 12GB + 512GB variant listed at Rs. 1,21,999. This model comes in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow colour options. It will also be available on the Samsung India website from 8 PM IST today.

Customers can benefit from a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and a Rs. 15,000 instant discount when using HDFC Bank Credit Cards for full payment. No-cost EMI options are available, starting at Rs. 13,079.33 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Rs. 8,497.37 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, users of the Samsung Shop App may receive up to Rs. 2,000 off.

Also read: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL renders leaked: Colour options, design and everything we know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. They run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch 120Hz QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display and a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED outer screen.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts a 50MP triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera system. Both devices have 10MP selfie cameras, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also featuring a 4MP under-display sensor.

Also read: iPhone ‘flip' likely to make its debut in 2026: Here's what we know about Apple's first foldable iPhone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, has a 4,000mAh battery with similar charging capabilities.