Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers
Samsung's latest devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3, are now available for purchase in India.
Samsung has launched its latest range of products at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Paris on July 10. The new lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 7. Additionally, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. These products will be available for purchase in India starting July 24.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price and Offers in India
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB versions are priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. Available in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow colours, the phone will be up for sale on the Samsung India website from 8 PM IST today.
Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: How Apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem
mobile to buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, with the 12GB + 512GB variant listed at Rs. 1,21,999. This model comes in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow colour options. It will also be available on the Samsung India website from 8 PM IST today.
Customers can benefit from a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and a Rs. 15,000 instant discount when using HDFC Bank Credit Cards for full payment. No-cost EMI options are available, starting at Rs. 13,079.33 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Rs. 8,497.37 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, users of the Samsung Shop App may receive up to Rs. 2,000 off.
Also read: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL renders leaked: Colour options, design and everything we know
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications
Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. They run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch 120Hz QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display and a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED outer screen.
In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts a 50MP triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera system. Both devices have 10MP selfie cameras, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also featuring a 4MP under-display sensor.
Also read: iPhone ‘flip' likely to make its debut in 2026: Here's what we know about Apple's first foldable iPhone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, has a 4,000mAh battery with similar charging capabilities.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71721825602397