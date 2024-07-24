 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers

Samsung's latest devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3, are now available for purchase in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 19:39 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Know which book-style foldable is better
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers
1/5 Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with several upgrades on July 10, 2024. The book-style foldable smartphone comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Foldd 5. For starters, the Fold weighs only 239 grams whereas, the Fold 5 weighs 253 grams, making it heavy and bulky. Therefore, the new generation is more light, sleek, and compact in comparison to the older generation model. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers
2/5 The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a larger cover display of 6.3-inch with Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display technology. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 6.2-inch display and it does not support LTPO technology. In terms of the main display, both smartphones come with a 7.6-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, both devices offer somewhat similar specifications when it comes to display technology and size. (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers
3/5 For performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with  12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Additionally, both smartphones support Galaxy AI features, however, the Fold 6 comes with some new AI features.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers
4/5 In terms of camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Fold 5 feature similar cameras with a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, both smartphones come with a 4MP under display camera and a 10MP cover-display selfie camera.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers
5/5 In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, both come with a 4400mAh battery that supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Therefore, Samsung have not provided many upgrades with camera and battery life for the new generation of foldable smartphones.  (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 go on sale starting July 24 in India. (HT Tech)

Samsung has launched its latest range of products at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Paris on July 10. The new lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 7. Additionally, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. These products will be available for purchase in India starting July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price and Offers in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB versions are priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. Available in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow colours, the phone will be up for sale on the Samsung India website from 8 PM IST today.

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: How Apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, with the 12GB + 512GB variant listed at Rs. 1,21,999. This model comes in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow colour options. It will also be available on the Samsung India website from 8 PM IST today.

Customers can benefit from a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and a Rs. 15,000 instant discount when using HDFC Bank Credit Cards for full payment. No-cost EMI options are available, starting at Rs. 13,079.33 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Rs. 8,497.37 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, users of the Samsung Shop App may receive up to Rs. 2,000 off.

Also read: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL renders leaked: Colour options, design and everything we know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. They run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch 120Hz QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display and a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED outer screen.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts a 50MP triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera system. Both devices have 10MP selfie cameras, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also featuring a 4MP under-display sensor.

Also read: iPhone ‘flip' likely to make its debut in 2026: Here's what we know about Apple's first foldable iPhone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, has a 4,000mAh battery with similar charging capabilities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 18:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone prices to reduce in india after union budget 2024? 5 questions answered ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough hmd crest smartphone series launching in india on july 25: here's everything you need to know iphone 16 launching soon: why you should skip iphone 15 even on sale iphone 16’s design, iphone 15’s camera and price lower than iphone 14: apple may win big from iphone se 4 vivo v40 pro appears on geekbench and bluetooth sig ahead of india launch: here’s what to expect iphone 16 design but cheaper than iphone 15: why apple iphone se 4 may be worth the wait iphone 14 available with 23% discount on amazon: check price, specifications and more top android smartphones with the best battery life: oneplus 12r, vivo t3x 5g and others iphone 17 series launch may mark end of this model, iphone 16 series likely to be its last dance
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets