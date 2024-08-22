 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a touch of titanium under works- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a touch of titanium under works- Know what’s coming

Many leaks and rumours around Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim are creating a buzz on the internet. There is a possibility that the company may use titanium backplate for its next foldable.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 16:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a touch of titanium under works- Know what’s coming
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone may launch in the last months of the year. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Samsung is planning to launch yet another foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim this year soon. The company launched its latest book style Galaxy Z Fold 6 just almost a month ago. Now, the rumours around the possible design and features of the upcoming  Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone are taking the internet by storm. Here is a look at all the leaked details of the upcoming launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim expected features 

As the name suggests, it is expected that the new Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone will be slimmer. The smartphone is expected to come with a display size larger than that of Galaxy Z Fold 6. Another leak that surfaced online has shared that the upcoming smartphone may feature a titanium build.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Korean publication, The Elec has reported that Samsung is in the process of finalizing the backplate metal of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone. It added that the company is thinking of making the backplate of either stainless steel or titanium. 

In case Samsung selects the latter, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone would become the first foldable to get a titanium backplate by the company. The backplate is a structure that supports the hinge and the foldable panel. Samsung has always made the backplate using carbon fibre and stainless steel for foldable. However, it is believed that it may use titanium for the upcoming foldable. The back area of the smartphone is highly likely to have a glass build like the former Galaxy Fold smartphones. 

According to the Elec report, Samsung is thinking of using titanium for making backplates for a couple of reasons. Making a titanium backplate would give more strength to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone and the titanium backplate has a lighter weight than the ones made of aluminium and stainless steel. Apart from this, a titanium backplate is also expected to make the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone more durable, a quality that is highly anticipated by customers. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim expected launch schedule

The Elec report further added that Samsung has started mass production of several parts of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone. There is a likelihood that the upcoming foldable may debut in the last few months of this year. If this comes true, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will likely first launch in China and South Korea. 

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 16:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a touch of titanium under works- Know what's coming
