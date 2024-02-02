 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose

The cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will not come with S-pen. Check what Samsung is planning for its new generation of foldables.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 02 2024, 14:19 IST
HONOR Magic V2: World's thinnest foldable smartphone - check specs, camera and more
Galaxy Z Fold 5
1/5 The HONOR Magic V2, initially launched in China last year, has now made its way overseas, debuting in Europe, including the UK. Claiming the title of the world's thinnest foldable, this innovative device measures a mere 9.9mm thick when folded and an astonishing 4.7mm when open, setting a new standard in foldable technology. (HONOR)
image caption
2/5 The HONOR Magic V2 stands out for its remarkable thinness. When folded, it measures 9.9mm, outclassing competitors like the Google Pixel Fold at 12.1mm. Even when open, the Magic V2 maintains its lead, being just under 2 mm thinner than the OnePlus Open, according to the Android Authority report. This sleek design ensures a comfortable and compact user experience. (HONOR)
image caption
3/5 HONOR Magic V2 Display: The foldable showcases an innovative display technology. On the outside, a 6.43-inch 120Hz LTPO cover screen dazzles with a vibrant OLED display, boasting a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2,500 nits peak brightness. Unfolded, the device reveals a 7.92-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and nanocrystal glass protection. Both screens support stylus input with sub-millisecond response times. (HONOR)
image caption
4/5 HONOR Magic V2 Camera: Equipped with a sophisticated camera system, the HONOR Magic V2 doesn't compromise on photography. Dual 16MP selfie shooters grace the cover display and the folding screen, while the rear boasts a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2.5x 20MP telephoto camera. Whether capturing selfies or scenic vistas, the Magic V2 delivers exceptional image quality. (HONOR)
image caption
5/5 Performance and Availability: Under the hood, the HONOR Magic V2 houses an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, akin to the one found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The European variant offers a single memory and storage configuration: 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Despite being a premium product, the device lacks wireless charging but compensates with a 5,000mAh dual silicon-carbon battery supporting 66W wired charging. Priced at 1,699.99 euros, the Magic V2 is available for pre-order in Black Vegan Leather and Phantom Purple, with official sales beginning on February 2 through various retailers, including HONOR, Amazon, Very, Argos, and Curry.  (HONOR)
Galaxy Z Fold 5
View all Images
No S-pen with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6! (Bloomberg)

The foldable market is growing extensively with Chinese brands bringing innovative products at affordable prices. However, Samsung foldable has always been in the flagship range with a massive price tag. This year Samsung might be planning to bring a cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to meet the user demand and stay relevant in the highly competitive market. But the question that may arise in the buyer's mind is how much will Samsung compromise with its specifications. Let's have a look at what the new reports say about the upcoming Samsung foldables.

The new version of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Earlier The Elec had reported that Samsung might be planning to introduce a cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to maintain its authenticity in the Chinese foldable market. This segment is growing with brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, HONOR, and others joining the race. While Samsung plans for a cheaper version of Galaxy Z Fold 6, ETnews reported that there may be two Folds launching and the cheaper version may not include the S-pen functionality which is called the “digitizer”. However, there will be a foldable which will come with the S-pen too, just like the previous Galaxy Z Fold 5. Therefore, the report clearly states that there will be a downgrade with reduced prices for the cheaper variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, Samsung might also be planning to reduce the features and performance of the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 along with the digitizer. However, there are no reports of a cheaper version of Galaxy Z Flip 6, therefore, Samsung may bring only one variant as the fifth generation of the flip phone. Note that it is too early to make any assumption as the smartphone is projected to launch in the second half of 2024. Also, note that the above claims are based on rumors and speculation and do not provide any credibility until Samsung makes any official claims.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Summit! With more than 5 million programmers, India is emerging as one of the largest pools of AI talent for startups and global businesses. Read all about it here.

Falling Apple? Apple CEO Tim Cook has never faced these many uncertainties at the same time. Dive in here.

AI push! Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to deploy into its data centers this year a new version of a custom chip. Know what Meta is looking to do to beat rivals in AI segment. Dive in here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Feb, 14:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Top 5 games launching in February 2024: Suicide Squad, Skull and Bones, Helldivers 2 and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets