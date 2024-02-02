Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose

The foldable market is growing extensively with Chinese brands bringing innovative products at affordable prices. However, Samsung foldable has always been in the flagship range with a massive price tag. This year Samsung might be planning to bring a cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to meet the user demand and stay relevant in the highly competitive market. But the question that may arise in the buyer's mind is how much will Samsung compromise with its specifications. Let's have a look at what the new reports say about the upcoming Samsung foldables.

The new version of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Earlier The Elec had reported that Samsung might be planning to introduce a cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to maintain its authenticity in the Chinese foldable market. This segment is growing with brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, HONOR, and others joining the race. While Samsung plans for a cheaper version of Galaxy Z Fold 6, ETnews reported that there may be two Folds launching and the cheaper version may not include the S-pen functionality which is called the “digitizer”. However, there will be a foldable which will come with the S-pen too, just like the previous Galaxy Z Fold 5. Therefore, the report clearly states that there will be a downgrade with reduced prices for the cheaper variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Additionally, Samsung might also be planning to reduce the features and performance of the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 along with the digitizer. However, there are no reports of a cheaper version of Galaxy Z Flip 6, therefore, Samsung may bring only one variant as the fifth generation of the flip phone. Note that it is too early to make any assumption as the smartphone is projected to launch in the second half of 2024. Also, note that the above claims are based on rumors and speculation and do not provide any credibility until Samsung makes any official claims.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Summit! With more than 5 million programmers, India is emerging as one of the largest pools of AI talent for startups and global businesses. Read all about it here.

Falling Apple? Apple CEO Tim Cook has never faced these many uncertainties at the same time. Dive in here.

AI push! Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to deploy into its data centers this year a new version of a custom chip. Know what Meta is looking to do to beat rivals in AI segment. Dive in here.