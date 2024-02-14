Samsung may launch triple foldable phone this year! Will it affect Galaxy Z Fold 6?

With its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones, Samsung has created a popular image for itself in the foldable market. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on the way later in the summer, it has been reported that Samsung may introduce a new player in the foldable phone market - a triple foldable device. Therefore, we might see a whole new type of Samsung foldable in the coming months. The news about Samsung's tri-fold phone has created a buzz over how it will look and how the tri-fold will work. While there is little information about what's coming, let's check what the tipster said about the new rumor.

Samsung's triple foldable phone

According to a shared post on X by tipster Revegnus, Samsung is planning to introduce a triple foldable phone this year along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The post said, “Rumors are circulating that Samsung will add a triple fold to its lineup this year. With Huawei almost certain to release a triple fold in the second quarter of this year, from Samsung's perspective, it cannot afford to miss out on the title of 'world's first.”

Previous rumors have also claimed that Samsung has been planning to bring a new foldable phone into the market. Now, with the newly emerged leak, it looks like Samsung may have started to put their plans into action. With a tri-fold phone, we may see a bigger display size and it may also feature sensors on the hinge to judge the state of the screen.

The tipster also revealed that Huawei too is in the race to become the first to introduce the triple foldable phone by the second half of this year, making it the biggest rival for Samsung. Now, by the end of this year, we may encounter two tri-fold phones by leading smartphone brands. It is important for the companies not only to win the race but also to meet the needs of the customers as well and that will take some doing.

With tri-fold phones launching this year in the foldable market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6's popularity may be affected due to the new technology entering the race. However, it also depends on the timeline of when Samsung is planning to launch these devices. According to previous trends, Samsung launches its fold devices around July but with the tri-fold phone coming, it may affect the launch date as well.

