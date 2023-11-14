Samsung reveals timeline for Android 14-powered One UI 6.0 update in Galaxy smartphones; Check the schedule
Samsung has recently released a schedule for its Galaxy smartphones to receive the One UI 6.0 update that will bring Android 14 features.
Google launched Android 14 on October 14, 2023, during its Made By Google event. The first smartphones that were equipped with Android 14 were the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. After that, all Android devices are expected to receive the update gradually. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has already received it in the form of the One UI 6.0 update. However, the majority of Samsung smartphones have not received this recent Android update. But, the wait for Samsung users seems to be over soon as Samsung has released a schedule mentioning the exact dates when the Samsung Galaxy smartphones will get the One UI 6.0 update. Let's take a look at this schedule in detail.
Samsung Galaxy phones to get Android 14-powered One UI 6.0 soon
According to a report by SamMobile, the schedule of the One UI 6.0 update for Samsung devices was provided via Samsung's forums in Europe. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S23 models have already received a stable release of One UI 6.0 which comes with Android 14. This update was reported to be rolled out on October 30, 2023 in Europe. The schedule that has been recently released is also meant for Europe only. The dates of update may vary for different countries and regions. Check out the schedule below:
Galaxy A14 5G: Undecided
Galaxy A34: 13.11.2023
Galaxy A54: 13.11.2023
Galaxy S22: 15.11.2023
Galaxy S22+: 15.11.2023
Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15.11.2023
Galaxy S23 FE: 20.11.2023
Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13.11.2023
Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13.11.2023
Galaxy A13 5G: 20.11.2023
Galaxy A33 5G: 20.11.2023
Galaxy A52: 27.11.2023
Galaxy A52s 5G: 27.11.2023
Galaxy A53 5G: 20.11.2023
Galaxy A72: 30.11.2023
Galaxy S21: 20.11.2023
Galaxy S21+: 20.11.2023
Galaxy S21 Ultra: 20.11.2023
Galaxy S21 FE: 24.11.2023
Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20.11.2023
Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20.11.2023
Galaxy A13: 27.11.2023
Galaxy A14: Date Undecided
Galaxy A23 5G: 27.11.2023
Galaxy A25 5G: 01.12.2023
Galaxy A52 5G: Date Undecided
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date Undecided
Galaxy Z Flip 3: 27.11.2023
Galaxy Z Fold 3: 27.11.2023
Galaxy A04s: 04.12.2023
Galaxy XCover 5: 08.12.2023
Galaxy A05s: Date Undecided
As you can see in the schedule, the dates of getting the Android 14 update are still undecided for some Samsung models. All Samsung users around the world are waiting eagerly to get this update. It is expected that Android 14 will be rolled out soon for all devices on a global level.
