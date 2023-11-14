Icon

Samsung reveals timeline for Android 14-powered One UI 6.0 update in Galaxy smartphones; Check the schedule

Samsung has recently released a schedule for its Galaxy smartphones to receive the One UI 6.0 update that will bring Android 14 features.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 14:25 IST
Icon
Best smartphone deals of the day! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is backed with a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.74999, however, you can get it for Rs.39999 on Flipkart, giving you a discount of 46 percent. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: The smartphone features a  6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. It features a  triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.85999, however, you can get it for Rs.62999, giving you a huge discount of 27 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
3/5 iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch 3D curved super-vision display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 7200 processor which is based on a 4nm process. The smartphone features a 64 MP main OIS Camera and is backed with a  4600 mAh battery and 66W flash charge. The iQOO Z7 Pro is priced at Rs.27999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.24999, giving you a discount of 11 percent. (Amazon.in)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
4/5 Realme Narzo N53: The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support. It features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary AI camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.12999, however, you can get it for Rs.10999 from Amazon, giving you a discount of 15 percent. (Realme)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
5/5 Motorola G84: It features a 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5000 mAh battery with a 30 W TurboPower charger. It comes with a 50 MP OIS Camera and a 16MP front camera to capture amazing images. The smartphone retails for Rs.22999, but you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a discount of 13 percent.  (Flipkart)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S23 models have already received a stable release of One UI 6.0 which is built on top of Android 14. (Samsung)

Google launched Android 14 on October 14, 2023, during its Made By Google event. The first smartphones that were equipped with Android 14 were the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. After that, all Android devices are expected to receive the update gradually. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has already received it in the form of the One UI 6.0 update. However, the majority of Samsung smartphones have not received this recent Android update. But, the wait for Samsung users seems to be over soon as Samsung has released a schedule mentioning the exact dates when the Samsung Galaxy smartphones will get the One UI 6.0 update. Let's take a look at this schedule in detail.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Samsung Galaxy phones to get Android 14-powered One UI 6.0 soon

According to a report by SamMobile, the schedule of the One UI 6.0 update for Samsung devices was provided via Samsung's forums in Europe. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S23 models have already received a stable release of One UI 6.0 which comes with Android 14. This update was reported to be rolled out on October 30, 2023 in Europe. The schedule that has been recently released is also meant for Europe only. The dates of update may vary for different countries and regions. Check out the schedule below:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Galaxy A14 5G: Undecided

Galaxy A34: 13.11.2023

Galaxy A54: 13.11.2023

Galaxy S22: 15.11.2023

Galaxy S22+: 15.11.2023

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15.11.2023

Galaxy S23 FE: 20.11.2023

Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13.11.2023

Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13.11.2023

Galaxy A13 5G: 20.11.2023

Galaxy A33 5G: 20.11.2023

Galaxy A52: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A52s 5G: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A53 5G: 20.11.2023

Galaxy A72: 30.11.2023

Galaxy S21: 20.11.2023

Galaxy S21+: 20.11.2023

Galaxy S21 Ultra: 20.11.2023

Galaxy S21 FE: 24.11.2023

Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20.11.2023

Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20.11.2023

Galaxy A13: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A14: Date Undecided

Galaxy A23 5G: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A25 5G: 01.12.2023

Galaxy A52 5G: Date Undecided

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date Undecided

Galaxy Z Flip 3: 27.11.2023

Galaxy Z Fold 3: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A04s: 04.12.2023

Galaxy XCover 5: 08.12.2023

Galaxy A05s: Date Undecided

As you can see in the schedule, the dates of getting the Android 14 update are still undecided for some Samsung models. All Samsung users around the world are waiting eagerly to get this update. It is expected that Android 14 will be rolled out soon for all devices on a global level.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 14:25 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung reveals timeline for Android 14-powered One UI 6.0 update in Galaxy smartphones; Check the schedule
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon