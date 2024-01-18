Icon

Samsung to make Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Noida for sale in India, export

Korean electronics major Samsung will manufacture its latest artificial intelligence-loaded Galaxy S24 series at its India factory for both domestic sale as well as exports, senior company officials said here.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Al innovations, and possibly a smart ring coming at Unpacked Event
Galaxy S24 series
1/5 1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus featuring a 1Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, and a triple camera system with a stacked battery design. (Samsung)
2/5 2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumored to have a titanium frame, a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and an impressive quad-camera setup including a 200MP primary shooter.  (Samsung)
3/5 3. Galaxy Al Features: Samsung teases a comprehensive mobile Al experience with the Galaxy S24 series, introducing on-device and cloud-based Al. Galaxy Al may include a real-time translation feature called Al Live Translate Call. (Samsung)
4/5 4. Galaxy Ring Wearable: Speculations suggest Samsung might unveil a smart ring with advanced health tracking features, integrating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, potentially competing with devices like the Oura Ring 3.  (Samsung)
5/5 5. Venue Shift: Samsung has moved the Galaxy Unpacked event from South Korea to San Jose, California, signaling a change in strategy. The event is anticipated to showcase not only the Galaxy S24 series but also major Al announcements and the possibility of a Galaxy Ring wearable. (Samsung)
Samsung will manufacture its latest AI-loaded Galaxy S24 series at its India factory for both domestic sale and exports. (AFP)

The company unveiled its latest flagship device -- Galaxy S24 series -- with focus on Artificial Intelligence- (AI)-based applications to enhance productivity like real-time voice call and message translation in select languages, including Hindi, improved image editing, camera effects to woo content creators, and Corning Gorilla Armor glass to enhance durability of display.

"This is a device of the future. While the world talks about AI as the next big thing, the Galaxy S24 series brings it live to you. I am very happy to announce that Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured at our Noida factory in India," Samsung India President and CEO J B Park said.

He said consumers in India can start pre-booking Galaxy S24 series smartphones from January 18 and it will go on sale from January 31.

Samsung has priced Galaxy S24 series smartphones with storage capacity in the range of 8GB system memory (ROM) and 256 GB storage (RAM) to 12 GB ROM with 1 terabyte (TB) RAM.

The devices will be available in India in the price range of 79,999 to 1,59,999 apiece.

"At Samsung, we are proud to be driving premiumisation in India. I am positive that India will be at the forefront of embracing the AI revolution by operating Galaxy S24," Park said.

Samsung India Senior Vice-President for mobile business Raju Pullan said the entire S24 series will be manufactured in India for India as well as for the other parts of the world.

"Entire range of Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured in India, for India and we will be also making it available for the world from India," Pullan said.

The company has come up with promotional offers to woo existing users of Samsung S series.

"There is a special announcement for India. We will have an upgrade programme for India where consumers can buy Galaxy S24 Ultra 512 GB at an effective price almost equal to the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra 256 GB version," Pullan said.

The company will offer similar deals on other Galaxy S24 models.

Cybermedia Research, Head, Industry Intelligence Group, Prabhu Ram, said fuelled by premium smartphone segment growth, the S24's true success hinges on Samsung's ability to clearly articulate the value of its AI features to consumers.

"Samsung's Galaxy S24 series marks a bold AI-infused pivot, aiming to redefine the smartphone experience with purpose and impact. This strategic shift aligns with a 2024 industry trend where OEMs will look to leverage on-device and cloud AI to unlock new possibilities," he said.

Mobile devices market research and analytics firm Counterpoint Research, Vice President of Research, and Partner, Neil Shah, said the launch of Galaxy S24 series gives the brand an early mover advantage in AI-enabled devices space.

"Premium smartphone segment is growing in India faster than the overall market and Samsung has around 27 per cent market share. It will look for higher market share with momentum around AI. It has brought in features like live translation and other AI applications that will push older Galaxy S series to shift to S24 series," Shah said.

