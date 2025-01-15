Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features teased ahead of January 22 event

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is now just days away which means we may get to experience the new Galaxy S series models in no time. As the launch date nears, Samsung has started to tease the Galaxy AI features which are to be introduced for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Over the past few days, Samsung has been giving big hints about a major AI boost for the upcoming flagship smartphones, now it showcases how “True AI Companion” would work just ahead of the launch, creating curiosity among the buyers. Know about the Galaxy AI features that have been revealed for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features

Just ahead of Samsung Unpacked, the company announced Galaxy AI features as “a true AI companion” for the Galaxy S Ultra series model. In a recent blog post, Samsung revealed the integration of Sketch to Image into drawing assist, allowing users to roughly sketch an image with the S Pen or one's finger. However, with multimodal capabilities, users can also provide text or voice prompts for image generation. The post said, “With Galaxy AI's multimodal capabilities, you can draw a cat using S Pen and then, type a “spacesuit” to put that cat in a space suit and send it to outer space.”

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note has also been upgraded with One UI 7 as it now has natural language understanding. While the company did not reveal much about the upgrades, it highlighted that the app will be able to understand prompts based on text, speech, and images. Alongside these advanced features, Samsung also teased a video where a user asks for some information from the AI assistant and to also add a meeting to the calendar. This AI assistant is expected to be Bixby with ChatGPT-like capabilities. Earlier, the smarter version of Bixby was introduced in China. Now, with the teaser it is expected that the AI assistant with “complex user instructions” will soon be announced globally.

Therefore, some of the powerful Galaxy AI features are on the way with the Galaxy S25 series. More details are expected to be released on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

