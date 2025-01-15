Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features teased ahead of January 22 event

Samsung teases smart Galaxy AI features for Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 08:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, and more: What's coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features teased ahead of January 22 event
1/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be the next flagship from Samsung, replacing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which won numerous Phone of the Year awards and is still regarded as one of the most reliable and balanced Android flagships on the market. Samsung will likely double down on its strengths, offering more powerful internals and better cameras. However, it is expected to feature a revamped design language with flat sides and more rounded corners. The phone is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, boost the RAM to 16GB, and offer better optics. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features teased ahead of January 22 event
2/4 Samsung Galaxy S25: The Samsung Galaxy S25 is going to be the smallest of the three phones that Samsung launches this year. It is expected to look more or less similar to the S24, with symmetrical bezels on the front, rounded corners, and flat sides. It is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The display could be a 6.2-inch panel, making it compact. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)
3/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Slotting between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, will offer a good middle ground between the two smartphones, likely featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a triple-camera setup. It remains to be seen what extra features Samsung will bring to the vanilla S25 models and whether we will see multiple camera upgrades. One thing is certain: Samsung will likely double down on the Galaxy AI features, as rivals are rapidly advancing their implementations as well. (Samsung )
Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features teased ahead of January 22 event
4/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Reports suggest that Samsung may tease the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim at the event, though it is unclear if the device will debut there. Reports also say that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be 6.6 mm thick, making for an interesting addition to the Galaxy lineup. (REUTERS)
Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features teased ahead of January 22 event
Know about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s AI features ahead of launch. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is now just days away which means we may get to experience the new Galaxy S series models in no time. As the launch date nears, Samsung has started to tease the Galaxy AI features which are to be introduced for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Over the past few days, Samsung has been giving big hints about a major AI boost for the upcoming flagship smartphones, now it showcases how “True AI Companion” would work just ahead of the launch, creating curiosity among the buyers. Know about the Galaxy AI features that have been revealed for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series specifications tipped, may not be a big upgrade over Galaxy S24 series

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹129,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features

Just ahead of Samsung Unpacked, the company announced Galaxy AI features as “a true AI companion” for the Galaxy S Ultra series model. In a recent blog post, Samsung revealed the integration of Sketch to Image into drawing assist, allowing users to roughly sketch an image with the S Pen or one's finger. However, with multimodal capabilities, users can also provide text or voice prompts for image generation. The post said, “With Galaxy AI's multimodal capabilities, you can draw a cat using S Pen and then, type a “spacesuit” to put that cat in a space suit and send it to outer space.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch on January 22: 5 upgrades you need to know

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note has also been upgraded with One UI 7 as it now has natural language understanding. While the company did not reveal much about the upgrades, it highlighted that the app will be able to understand prompts based on text, speech, and images. Alongside these advanced features, Samsung also teased a video where a user asks for some information from the AI assistant and to also add a meeting to the calendar. This AI assistant is expected to be Bixby with ChatGPT-like capabilities. Earlier, the smarter version of Bixby was introduced in China. Now, with the teaser it is expected that the AI assistant with “complex user instructions” will soon be announced globally. 

Also read: Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra price and key details leaked ahead of the launch event

Therefore, some of the powerful Galaxy AI features are on the way with the Galaxy S25 series. More details are expected to be released on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 08:30 IST
