Shh! Samsung just launched the Galaxy S21 FE - very quietly!

Samsung, picking a page out of Jio's JioBharat notebook, launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India today - very quietly!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 16:22 IST
Samsung, picking a page out of Jio's JioBharat notebook, launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India today - very quietly! Just a few days ago, Jio had dropped the Rs. 999 JioBharat phone with Internet on the market without any forewarning. Having said that, this new smartphone by Samsung, is the total opposite of that phone. Samsung says its new smartphone gives a flagship experience with its high-end features. Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. Take a look!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications and features

The new smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and a 5nm processor. Additionally, It has a storage capacity of 256 GB. The Galaxy S21 FE supports wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging.

It ensures to capture of amazing pictures with its flagship grade 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 12 MP wide camera, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. It also features 32MP front camera. The Galaxy S21 FE comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode, 3X optical zoom, and 30X Space Zoom.

Samsung ensures that customers will get Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone will be available in five different colors- Navy, Olive, Lavender, White, and Graphite so customers can pick as per personality and preference and come with a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body,

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will retail at the price of Rs. 49999. The product will be available on samsung.com and retail stores from July 11. Customers who want to make an affordable purchase can opt for a 15-month no-cost EMI option and grab the phone for Rs.3334.

Samsung claims that it will give its user flagship features and design at a very reasonable price.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 16:22 IST
