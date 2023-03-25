Shocker! Nirma and keypad phone equal to iPhone priced at Rs. 48999?

In another bizarre incident, a student received 'Nirma' soap and a keypad phone instead of a new Apple iPhone that he had ordered from an ecommerce platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 10:11 IST
iPhone user? Reduce exposure to loud noise while using AirPods with THIS trick
AirPods Max
1/6 Nobody enjoys loud environmental noise while listening to their favorite songs or podcasts while on-the-go. But sometimes, that’s just the situation. But, if you are an iPhone user and own a pair of AirPods (any generation) or an AirPods Max headphone, then you can easily navigate through this issue. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 There are two modes in your AirPods. The first is transparency mode which lets you listen in to the ambient noises. This is handy in case you need to pay attention to what’s going around you. The other is Active Noise Cancellation which is helpful when you want to not listen to anything happening around you. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/6 All you need to do is to go to Settings on your iPhone and then move through Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Turn Headphone Accomodations on. Once turned on, you can seamlessly navigate between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 To turn on Transparency mode using your iPhone, tap Transparency Mode, turn on Custom Transparency Mode, then turn on Ambient Noise Reduction. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation mode, go to Noise control and switch on Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 You can also toggle these controls directly through your audio device. When you're wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on either AirPod to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. You can customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Off) in Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 You can do the same using your Apple Watch. Simply tap the AirPlay icon while playing music through your watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency or Off to control between the settings.   (Pexels)
iPhone
View all Images
An iPhone worth Rs. 48999 turned into Nirma soap and keypad phone for a Flipkart user. Here’s what happened. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

It is no less than a shock to the system! A man ordered an iPhone online, but got a detergent bar instead. This bizarre incident occurred when a student Harsha S from the Koppal in Karnataka complained that he had ordered an iPhone from ecommerce company Flipkart back in the year 2021. Instead, he was sent a 'Nirma' detergent bar and a keypad phone, a PTI report revealed. The iPhone was worth Rs. 48999.

Now, the ecommerce website and the iPhone's retailer have been ordered by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay compensation for deficiency in service worth Rs. 25000. Apart from this, the commission has also ordered Flipkart and retailers to pay compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice of Rs. 10000. Not just that, the ecommerce website has also been ordered to pay Rs. 15000 as compensation for mental agony, physical harassment and cost of litigation of the consumer.

Luckily, the student will also get a full refund of the amount, Rs. 48999, that he had paid for the iPhone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The commission said in its order that, “It is worthwhile to mention here that, now-a-days online shopping is spreading everywhere, because it is time and money saving, but the responsibilities of the companies cannot be over after selling of the product, as it is the bounden duty of the companies to satisfy their customers, because it does not give any liberty to usurp the money of the consumers either by sending wrong items/product to cheat the customers and to gulp the money of customer.”

However, this is not the first time an ecommerce website has messed up online products delivery. A few months ago, a man ordered an iPhone 13 from Flipkart but surprisingly while unboxing, he found the iPhone 14! Well, the situation turned lucky for him, but that has not been the case for this Karnataka student.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 10:09 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Shocker! Nirma and keypad phone equal to iPhone priced at Rs. 48999?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!
iPhone
How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
iOS 16
iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

Trending Stories

Gizmore Cloud
5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets