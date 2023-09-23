Icon

Shocking! Fighting erupts as fans battle long queues to become the first to grab iPhone 15

As the iPhone 15 series went on sale globally, buyers were seen stuck for hours in long lines just to be the first to get one. Shockingly, in some cases, things got really heated up and people got into fights.

iPhone 15
There were scenes of chaos around Apple Stores globally as fans jostled each other in long queues to buy the iPhone 15 as soon as the store gates opened. (AFP)
iPhone 15
There were scenes of chaos around Apple Stores globally as fans jostled each other in long queues to buy the iPhone 15 as soon as the store gates opened.

Yesterday, September 22, the iPhone 15 series first went on sale and Apple enthusiasts rushed in huge numbers to be among the first to grab the latest smartphones. They started queuing up as early as 4 a.m., and that too with over a day to go, to be the first person in front of the Apple Store. As a result, many major Apple stores across the world witnessed people waiting in extremely long queues. Many reported waiting for 24 to 36 hours ahead of the start of the sale, just to be the first one to buy the shiny new iPhone. With two new Apple Stores in India, this time the same long lines were also seen outside Select City Mall in Saket, New Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai.

iPhone 15 causes chaos among buyers

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a buyer got into a scuffle with an employee of a mobile shop in the Kamala Nagar area of Delhi and physically assaulted him, after the latter was unable to provide the buyer with an iPhone 15 due to delays. The video of the incident has gone viral online. Delhi Police has taken action against the customer.

As per reports, an Ahmedabad resident waited for 17 hours in a line outside BKC, Mumbai to become the first to get his hands on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The buyer first took a flight to Mumbai and then stood in line for almost a day - true Apple iPhone lover!

Employees pose for photographs with customers at an Apple Inc. store during the first day of sale of the iPhone 15 smartphone in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Apple's latest iPhones and watches went on sale today, a test of whether a new smartphone design and modest smartwatch changes can help return the company to growth. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Employees pose for photographs with customers at an Apple Inc. store during the first day of sale of the iPhone 15 smartphone in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Employees pose for photographs with customers at an Apple Inc. store during the first day of sale of the iPhone 15 smartphone in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Apple Store in Delhi was no different. According to ANI, the first customer to get an iPhone in the Saket store, Rahul, waited in line since 4 AM that day to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The buyer also revealed that he also had the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max in his possession! However, that did not stop him from queuing up to buy the latest iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 Mania in China

 

Icon
Customers queue outside an Apple Inc. store during the first day of sale of the iPhone 15 smartphone in Beijing, China, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Apple's latest iPhones and watches went on sale today, a test of whether a new smartphone design and modest smartwatch changes can help return the company to growth. Photographer: Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg
Customers queue outside an Apple Inc. store during the first day of sale of the iPhone 15 smartphone in Beijing, China, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Customers queue outside an Apple Inc. store during the first day of sale of the iPhone 15 smartphone in Beijing, China, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Similar scenes were seen in China as the iPhone 15 went on sale there. According to the South China Morning Post, despite the recent launch of Huawei Mate 60, which has been branded an iPhone 15 rival, there were huge crowds present in front of Apple Stores.

The craze for Apple is unlike any other smartphone brand in the world. Back when Apple CEO Tim Cook came to India, similar lines and crowds were seen in front of the new Apple stores. Cook inaugurated both stores in front of an extremely large crowd who came just to see the new store and interact with the Apple CEO. One fan even gifted him an old McIntosh as a collector's item.

