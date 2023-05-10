Shocking! Google Pixel 7a price LEAKED on Flipkart ahead of launch! Know how much it costs

Waiting for the big Google Pixel 7a price reveal today? It has already been leaked via a Flipkart offer, as per reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 21:04 IST
Google Pixel 7a
Google I/O 2023 is set to commence in just a few hours where Google will launch the Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel Fold, Android 14 and other products. What's shocking is just hours before launch, the Indian price of the Google Pixel 7a has been leaked on Flipkart! While several reports had claimed details about various features of Google's upcoming affordable smartphone, the price had been unknown, but even that has now been leaked by the Indian e-commerce platform.

So ahead of the Google I/O 2023 and the official launch of Google Pixel 7a, know how much Google's most affordable smartphone could cost you.

Google Pixel 7a price leaked

According to a report by 91mobiles, several Flipkart users came across a banner of the Google Pixel 7a which lists the price and offers on the smartphone. Users then took to Twitter to share the screenshots of the banner. According to the information, the Google Pixel 7a will be priced at Rs. 39999, which is inclusive of offers. Therefore, there is a chance that the MRP of the smartphone will be a bit higher.

Not just this, but the banner also revealed information about offers that Google India is providing with the Pixel 7a. According to the report, buyers who purchase the Pixel 7a can grab the Google Buds A-Series at just Rs. 3999. There is an offer live on Fitbit Inspire 2 as well.

This leak comes after a promotional video of Pixel 7a was leaked during the day by tipster Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks), as reported by MediaPeanut. The smartphone can be seen in three colour options and some features of the Pixel 7a were also revealed.

Google Pixel 7a preorder offer

According to leaker billbil-kun on Twitter, Google could offer the Pixel Buds A-Series to customers who preorder the Google Pixel 7a between May 10 and May 22. The leaker further claims that this offer is now known in France and there is a chance that Google could announce it globally.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google's latest budget earbuds, priced at $99. Moreover, leaks have claimed that Google could also reveal a sky blue colour of the Pixel Buds A-Series at the Google I/O 2023.

First Published Date: 10 May, 21:01 IST
