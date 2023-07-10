Smartphone repair from home: A growing trend among brands

As cell phones have evolved and enhanced their features over the years, their upkeep and repair has become even more complex.

By: SERGIO RAMOS MONTOYA
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 11:17 IST
phone repair
There’s a growing movement of cell phone users that are repairing their devices from home. (Unsplash)
phone repair
There’s a growing movement of cell phone users that are repairing their devices from home. (Unsplash)

As cell phones have evolved and enhanced their features over the years, their upkeep and repair has become even more complex. Old brick cell phones were damage-resistant and when they did get busted, replacing a battery or changing the dial pad was really easy for any owner.

Today's smartphones are different. The high costs of modern smartphones translate into quite high repair costs because producing items such as the screen of a mobile device can exceed $200. This has led to a culture in which people often prefer to buy a new device rather than pay for a repair -- a habit that also negatively impacts the environment.

According to the United Nations, by 2023 globally, eight kilograms of e-waste will be produced per person, some 61.3 million tons of waste per year with only 17.4% of this e-waste being recycled.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Some more conscious brands are seeking to become more sustainable, stripping down the unneeded bell and whistle accessories included in a newly purchased smartphone as well as offering customers premium services to avoid high technical support costs for repairs.

AppleCare+, for example, provides an extended warranty and premium technical support for Apple users, although this involves paying a monthly fee that can be expensive depending on the device.

But while brands catch up, there's a growing movement of cell phone users that are repairing their devices from home.

The wave of sustainability has reached smartphones

On June 28, HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones, announced the new Nokia G42, a device that is part of the brand's sustainability program and can be repaired by customers in their own homes through repair kits offered through iFixit, an American online electronics repair site.

Although every time a brand announces a smartphone that can be repaired at home it becomes something of a media draw, the reality is that this initiative has been adopted by several brands in the market for some time now. In 2021, Apple announced a self-repair program for iPhone, allowing users to buy kits to fix their own devices. Samsung followed suit and in 2022 partnered with iFixit to offer a similar program. Google has also joined the trend, announcing last year a Pixel smartphone self-repair program also in partnership with iFixit.

Repairing a foldable smartphone at home? Google will make it possible

With little data to date on the impact of such programs, Google could take an even riskier step by extending its self-repair program to its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold.

According to 9to5Google, Google's partnership with iF ixit, which facilitates Pixel phone repairs through the marketing of official parts and guides for almost all models, will be extended to the Pixel Fold, making it the world's first foldable smartphone to support such home repairs.

According to the report, users will be able to replace the battery, the foldable screen, and the charging port by following step-by-step instructions and using the appropriate original parts and tools that will be provided through the two companies' partnership.

In addition, Google will also offer mail-in and walk-in repair services for the Pixel Fold, as well as an Extended Warranty (Preferred Care) that will cover accidental damage and mechanical breakdowns after the warranty. With this option, customers will be able to repair or replace their Pixel Fold by paying a deductible.

Undoubtedly, self-repairing smartphones at home is a trend that more and more users are demanding, as it allows them to save money, time, and resources. Importantly, it also contributes to reducing electronic waste.

Therefore, it is important that brands facilitate this option to their customers, offering manuals, tools, and spare parts compatible with their devices.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 10:24 IST
Home Mobile News Smartphone repair from home: A growing trend among brands
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets