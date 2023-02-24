    Trending News

    Special Apple iPhone 15 Pro colour option leaked! Check it out

    The special edition colour of the iPhone 15 Pro has been leaked! The phone will be available in dark red option.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 17:25 IST
    In case you are waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro launch, then know the new colour option that may well be rolled out. (Pixabay)
    In case you are waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro launch, then know the new colour option that may well be rolled out. (Pixabay)

    Apple is one of the smartphone brands that offer really exciting colours. And now, with the iPhone 15 launch set for somewhere around September this year, the special edition colour of the iPhone 15 Pro has been leaked. Speaking to 9to5Mac a source revealed that Apple is planning to launch a special edition Dark Red colour option for the iPhone 15 Pro.

    "For the iPhone 15 Pro, a source who spoke to 9to5Mac revealed that Apple is planning a new dark red color option. Ian Zelbo, 9to5Mac's Renderer Extraordinaire, did a quick mock-up of what this might look like, which you can see above. The color itself is a very dark red with the color hex of #410D0D," a report by 9to5Mac stated.

    Apart from that, for the standard variants of the iPhone 15 series- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus - the colour options that may be offered are Light Blue and Pink.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    However, as this information is not official, it is possible that Apple may well come up with some other colour options for the devices.

    "The source cautioned, however, that this information is still early and could change as Apple moves closer toward the iPhone 15 release this fall," 9to5Mac reported.

    If it happens, this will not be the first time that Apple will be offering a special edition colour on its latest iPhone lineup. Apple introduced Dark Purple with the iPhone 14 Pro, while iPhone 14 was offered in a Purple shade.

    Recently, two new images of the base model of Apple iPhone 15 series were also leaked revealing that the upcoming iPhone 15 is going to get both the dynamic island and USB-C port. The images are said to be of the standard iPhone 15 and have been shared on Twitter by a leaker named Unknownz21.

    "Who needs half-baked renders when you have the real thing? Here's an early base model iPhone 15. (More info exclusively via @MacRumors, for now)", the tweet read.

    According to an exclusive report by MacRumors, "The images show off the USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone, which is replacing the Lightning port that Apple has used for every iPhone since 2012."

    The report also informed that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will transition to USB-C due to charging port laws implemented in the European Union.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 17:24 IST
    Special Apple iPhone 15 Pro colour option leaked! Check it out
