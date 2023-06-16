Steal deal! Get a massive 63% discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an exceptional flagship device, brimming with impressive features. While it may have been expensive before, the Galaxy S20 FE is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it affordable for everyone.

Featuring a generous 6.4-inch O-Infinity Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE delivers an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the robust 865G Octa-Core processor. The phone also boasts a remarkable triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (Dual Pixel) primary camera, 8MP OIS Tele Camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide lens. With its 4,500 mAh battery and fast wireless charging capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE ensures long-lasting performance.

If you've been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, now is the time to take advantage of the incredible discount offered by Amazon. Don't miss out on this final opportunity to own a flagship smartphone at an unbeatable price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Discount

The original price of the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Rs. 74999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 27999, which means you get a massive 63% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE even further by taking advantage of the exchange deal and the bank offers.

Other offers

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. You can get up to Rs. 22800 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Additionally, customers can avail Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions. There is also a 5 percent instant discount available for HSBC Credit Card transactions.