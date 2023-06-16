Steal deal! Get a massive 63% discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

If you have been looking to purchase a new smartphone, then don't miss out on the last opportunity to avail a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on Amazon.

Amazing! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops from 74990 to just 30000
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
1/5 Waiting for amazing offers to grab smartphones? Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available with a huge price drop and other offers on Flipkart and Amazon. Apart from that, exchange and bank offers are also being offered by the ecommerce platforms on the phone. Here are the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop details and offers you need to know. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop on Amazon: The ecommerce website is offering a discount of 60 percent on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint colour. The phone with the retail price of Rs. 74990 after discount is available for Rs. 29999 on Amazon. Also, if you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 14050. Amazon is also offering bank offers on the phone.
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop on Flipkart: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available on Flipkart for Rs. 30999. However, the ecommerce website is not offering any exchange offer on the phone. While the only bank offer being provided is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop- Flipkart vs Amazon: With the discount and offer details mentioned above, it can be said that Amazon is offering better deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop compared to Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
How to buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop: Visit the website of the ecommerce platform or its mobile application. Search for the phone and check the offers available. Once you select the colour and size variant click on buy now.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
View all Images
Deal of the month! Purchase Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a huge discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an exceptional flagship device, brimming with impressive features. While it may have been expensive before, the Galaxy S20 FE is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it affordable for everyone.

Featuring a generous 6.4-inch O-Infinity Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE delivers an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the robust 865G Octa-Core processor. The phone also boasts a remarkable triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (Dual Pixel) primary camera, 8MP OIS Tele Camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide lens. With its 4,500 mAh battery and fast wireless charging capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE ensures long-lasting performance.

If you've been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, now is the time to take advantage of the incredible discount offered by Amazon. Don't miss out on this final opportunity to own a flagship smartphone at an unbeatable price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Discount

The original price of the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Rs. 74999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 27999, which means you get a massive 63% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE even further by taking advantage of the exchange deal and the bank offers.

Other offers

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. You can get up to Rs. 22800 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Additionally, customers can avail Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions. There is also a 5 percent instant discount available for HSBC Credit Card transactions.

