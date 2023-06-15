Steal Deal! Get the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at this new low price

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Then we have a special offer for you. Here’s how you can take advantage of this offer.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a massive 6000mAh battery. (Samsung)

Amazon is currently running a huge discount offer on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G .The sleek and powerful smartphone is now more affordable than ever, making it even easier for users to get their hands on this device.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that was launched in March 2023. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 50MP triple-lens rear camera system, and a 6000mAh battery. The M14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and runs Android 13 with One UI 5.0.

The Galaxy M14 5G is available in two variants: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a good option for users who are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a long-lasting battery and a decent camera system.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Discount

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, originally priced at Rs. 17900 on Amazon, can now be yours for 13990, thanks to the amazing offers on Amazon. The ecommerce platform is offering a 22 percent discount on the base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, bringing the price down to Rs. 13990. But that's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at an even more affordable price.

Others Offers on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Amazon is currently running an exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, providing an opportunity to save big. By exchanging your old smartphone, you can avail up to Rs. 13150 discount on theSamsung Galaxy M14 5G. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount, you can avail your smartphone at very low cost.

However, it's important to keep in mind that the exact discount amount will vary depending on the model and condition of your old device. To verify if the exchange deal is applicable in your area, make sure to enter your Pin code.

