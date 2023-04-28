Super deal! Get iPhone 14 priced at 79900 at an attractive Rs. 400; Here is how you pay

This exciting iPhone 14 deal will let you buy the smartphone for just Rs. 400 per day. Want to know the trick? Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 11:54 IST
iPhone 14 in photos: A quick glance at Apple’s fascinating new flagship
iPhone 14
1/5 The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield Protection. The iPhone 14 gets the same but smaller notch design and form factor as last year’s iPhone 13. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset which powered last year’s iPhone 13. Although Apple has claimed that this year’s A15 Bionic is an improved version of last year’s chipset. The A15 Bionic, although an year old, is still the fastest chipset in the market yet, making iPhone 14 still an amazing smartphone. It houses a 5 core GPU and a 6 core CPU. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Phone 14 gets the same 12MP main camera with a larger sensor with f/1.5 aperture lens and sensor shift stability. Apple claims an improvement of 49 percent in low light photography. and the 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera also uses the 12MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 14 also has a new gyroscope sensor that can detect impacts of up to 256G. Apple also brings support for satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14, called Emergency SOS via satellite. Users can now use the Find My app to share their location with contacts. The service will be available from November 2022 and will be free for use for two years. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 The price of the iPhone 14 starts at $799 for the 128GB variant. There is a 256GB variant which is priced at $899. If you want to go even bigger, the iPhone 14 also has a 512GB variant which is priced at $999. It is available in 5 colours - Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product Red. (Apple)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Check out the details of this exciting iPhone 14 EMI deal. (HT Tech)

The iPhone stands out as one of the top-tier smartphones in the market, particularly when it comes to premium features. However, not everyone can afford to own one due to its steep price point. Nonetheless, this should not discourage you from obtaining a smartphone that boasts a Super Retina display, a robust camera system, and an iOS experience. Fortunately, if the cost is a major concern, there is good news for you. Amazon has a great iPhone 14 deal right now which lets you pay just Rs. 400 a day to own the 128GB variant of the smartphone, with the no-cost EMI option. Interested? Check out the details below.

iPhone 14 deal with no-cost EMI

Amazon has a no-cost EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) payment option that you should know about. No-cost EMI basically means that a buyer does not have to pay the interest amount of the EMI, and it would be discounted upfront. To avail benefits of this deal, you will need either an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or an HDFC Bank credit card. Other credit cards or debit cards will not fetch you the no-cost EMI and you will have to pay extra due to the interest rate.

The best part about this EMI deal is that you get to take advantage of any flat discounts the platform is offering. Right now, the Rs. 79900 iPhone 14 128GB variant has a 9 percent flat discount. After the discount, the price of the phone becomes Rs. 71999. If you take the EMI deal, this is all you have to pay for.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under this deal, you can pay Rs. 12000 a month for 6 months straight to pay off the iPhone 14. This amount essentially comes down to Rs. 400 a day. It does not get more affordable than this. For more information on the payment structure, you can visit Amazon and click on ‘EMI options' on the product page. Do note, you have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 199 if you want to avail this offer.

Other exciting offers on iPhone 14

If you are someone who is comfortable with paying a lump sum but wants the overall amount to be lower, you can instead opt for the exchange offer. Amazon currently has an exchange deal worth Rs. 25000. All you need is to exchange your existing smartphone. The amount of discount that you can redeem will depend on the smartphone model you exchange. But if you can get the full value, you can take home the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 46999. This way you can save a massive Rs. 32901 on the smartphone.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 11:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets