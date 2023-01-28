The Coca Cola phone is a special edition Realme 10 series phone underneath!

Realme has just teased the Coca Cola special edition phone, one which has been in the rumours.

Realme loves to do special edition phones by partnering with iconic franchises and brands, and so far, they have always impressed us. For 2023, Realme is starting its journey on a rather refreshing course. Based on the company's latest teaser on its website, Realme could be unveiling a special edition phone with strong reference to a cola brand. Cross referencing the same with the latest rumours and teasers suggest that this phone could indeed be the Coca Cola branded phone that has been doing rounds of the internet.

The teasers don't show the colour of the phone or anything else. However, it is likely that Realme will paint the phone in the Coca Cola red and you could see a special packaging box along with Coca Cola themed wallpapers and icons. There are no details on the specification or features of the phone but it seems Realme will be doing this on either the Realme 10 or the Realme 10 Pro 5G.

Realme's Coca Cola phone teased

The Coca Cola themed special edition will be another addition to Realme's vast array of the special edition phones it has created over the years. Over the years, we have seen Realme join hands with various artists and pop-culture franchise to offer something unique to customers. Be it the onion skinned Realme X, the brick-coloured Realme X2, the Naruto edition phone from last year, and the suitcase themed Realme GT.

The phone on which the Coca Cola themed edition device could be based on is likely the Realme 10 Pro. The Realme 10 series was launched back in December 2022 and has been available in three models since then. The Realme 10 is the entry level model, while the Realme 10 Pro brings 5G with a few other upgrades starting at Rs. 18999. The Realme 10 Pro Plus goes for a curved edge display and a 108MP camera starting at approximately Rs. 25000.

The Realme 10 Pro is based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 120Hz IPS LCD display, a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging, and a 108MP rear camera sensor.