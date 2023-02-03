    Trending News

    Top Android phones with most OS updates to buy today: Samsung Galaxy S23, Pixel 7 Pro, etc

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 18:35 IST
    Top Android phones with most OS updates: If you are in the market for a brand new smartphone and longevity is what you seek primarily, you need the most number of OS updates. Up until a few years ago, Android brands have at most offered two Android OS updates on even the most expensive smartphones. However, with Google stepping in, things have changed and you can now buy an Android phone that will offer at least 5 years of software support.

    The variety of such phones is low in the Android universe and hence, here are the best smartphones across various price points that offer the most number of OS updates.

    Top smartphones with most Android OS updates

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series

    The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series is currently offering the most Android OS updates as of now. Samsung promises 4 Android updates and 5 years of security updates and based on Samsung's promises, it delivers. Hence, the Galaxy S23 will be supported until 2028, by which most of you might upgrade to a new one. Galaxy S23 series starts at a price of Rs. 74999.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series

    The Galaxy S22 series has gotten its first OS update but is still good to go for 3 more OS updates and 4 years of security patches. For a phone with a starting price of Rs. 57999, that is an incredible deal if you plan to use it for a long time. The Galaxy S22 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip along with support for 5G as standard.

    Google Pixel 7 series

    Google's flagship phones are offering 3 Android OS updates, which may not seem much but these phones launched with Android 13. Hence, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will get the same number of OS updates as a Galaxy S22. Google will also offer 5 years of security support, which is a good thing if you seek longevity. The Pixel 7 series starts at Rs. 59999 in India.

    Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

    The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the most expensive Redmi Note device sold in India yet but Xiaomi promises 3 Android updates and 4 years of security support. Note that the phone is still on Android 12 and will only get up to Android 14. Additionally, Xiaomi is usually behind the crowd when it comes to releasing new updates.

    iQOO 11

    The newly launched iQOO 11 promises 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates. Hence, this Android 13 phone will get up to Android 16 and will get one more year of security support. The iQOO 11 starts at a price of Rs. 59999.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 18:35 IST
