Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now

With WWDC 2023 kicking off on June 5, Apple has revealed its latest operating system for iPhones, the iOS 17 and it has rolled out the developer beta. Here’s how you can get it on your iPhone right now.

| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 15:31 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iOS 17
Want to try iOS 17? Get the iOS 17 developer beta this way. (Apple)

iOS 17 is here! As soon as Apple unveiled its latest iPhone operating system update, the developer beta for iOS 17 too was rolled out. This is not for the general public but for developers. Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve the user experience with bug fixes, refinement, and new features. Additionally, some apps may only be compatible with the latest version of iOS, so updating can also ensure that all apps on the device are able to function smoothly without any glitches. While public betas can be downloaded by everyone, only registered developers can download the iOS 17 developer beta update.

iOS 17 Developer Beta

Until now, Apple charged a $99 fee per year for a developer account. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has shaken things up this year by giving registered developers free access to the iOS 17 developer beta. While the public beta for iOS 17 is expected to arrive sometime in July, users started noticing the iOS 17 update on their smartphones earlier today, despite not having paid for the developer access. First spotted by iSoftware Updates, Apple has announced this change on its Developer website.

To get the iOS 17 developer beta, iPhone users need to be registered developers. Here's how to get it.

How to get iOS 17 developer beta update

1. Sign up for the Apple Developer program by visiting their enrollment page. Make sure you sign in with your Apple ID, and activate two-factor authentication. Fill in your personal information and payment details to complete the sign-up process.

2. Once you're an official developer, open the Apple Developer site on your iPhone. Log in using your Apple ID and agree to any terms and conditions that appear. Then go to the Downloads page.

3. If you've successfully joined the program, you should see iOS 17 beta downloads available.

4. Go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The iOS 17 beta version should automatically appear there. Tap "Install" to begin the download.

5. After a few moments and a couple of restarts, your iPhone will have iOS 17 installed. However, keep in mind that this early release may even crash occasionally.

It should be noted that while iOS 17 developer beta will bring new features to your iPhones, the update is meant for testing purposes, to fix bugs, iron out the glitches and make improvements before the global rollout. Therefore, iPhones might suffer from issues such as apps not working, poor battery life as well as random bugs and glitches.

