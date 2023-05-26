Try your hand at composite photography this summer with OnePlus 11 5G

For a large majority of us, smartphones have become synonymous with cameras. Traditionally, cameras had the capability to produce images with distinctive qualities and that set one model apart from the other – think of the fixed-length lenses of the SLRs or the grainy, spotty textures of instant photos churned out by Polaroids. Today's smartphones can mimic all of these effects and are capable of delivering incredible photo and video quality which is at par with some of the professional DSLR and video cam models available out there.

OnePlus 11 5G is one of these smartphones that can take composite shots as it comes with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, featuring Natural Colour Calibration.

What is composite photography?

Simply put, composite photography is the art of creating a new photograph by using or combining two or more different images. This requires a careful blend of colours, composition and other such characteristic elements that need to be blended together perfectly so that the photo that is created appears real. The process can take hours, sometimes even days, as you shoot the right raw photos and then edit each one of them to create the masterpiece that you have conceived in your head.

How does OnePlus 11 5G's composite photography work?

In OnePlus 11 5G, the high-performance 50MP camera, with a massive 1/1.56-inch sensor size and a large ƒ/1.8 aperture allows for more light in-take for brighter and sharper shots. This gives you photos with extreme clarity, which can be edited with ease. The wide-angle camera shoots images with a 115-degrees field of view. You can use portrait mode or even selfie mode to take the photos you want as a second or third layer in your composite shot.

All you need to do is follow some simple steps to create your own photos with composite photography. First, open the camera app on your OnePlus 11 5G and take two or more photos of the same scene with different elements. Make sure the photos are taken from the same angle and position.

Next, you need to download a photo editing app on your phone. You can pick up any one which comes with good reviews – there are plenty of free as well as paid options available on the Google Play Store on your OnePlus 11 5G, such as Adobe Photoshop Express, PicsArt, or Snapseed.

Once you are ready with the right photos, just import all the pics you need in your composite photo into the photo editing app. Always start with the base image first. Select the photo you want to use as the base and adjust its brightness, contrast, and other settings to make it sync with the overall theme you have in mind. You could want to play around with the colours, or edit out unwanted objects or elements.

Once this photo is ready, start working on the other images to cut out the elements that you need in your composite shot. You can adjust the size, position, and rotation of the element to fit the scene once you have pasted it on the base image. Your composite shot is ready to be shared on your social media handles!

“With our powerful camera technology on the OnePlus 11 5G, we aim to redefine the way people perceive the world and ignite their creative potential,” said a OnePlus spokesperson.

How can to showcase work to a larger audience?

While you are working your magic with the lens, keep aside some masterpieces to share in OnePlus' latest campaign ‘Capture Beyond Boundaries'.

Is there a sweet deal that can be availed?

If you need a OnePlus 11 5G to get started, you can avail special offers across channels as part of the ongoing campaign, which started on May 16. These include an exchange offer of ₹5,000 for those looking to swap their legacy OnePlus devices or special EMI options of 12 months on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G, which are available across multiple banks.