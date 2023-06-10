Upcoming Infinix Note 30 priced under Rs. 15,000! Set to offer bypass charging tech

The Infinix Note 30 5G is coming soon and the company says that one thing you need not worry about is the battery. Infinix Note 30 5G will be priced at under Rs. 15,000. The smartphone touts its bypass charging (30% by default) feature in which the current bypasses the battery while charging to go straight to the motherboard. This reduces overheating while charging and playing at the same time which makes it an ultimate choice for gamers. Compared with regular charging mode, Bypass Charging can reduce the temperature increase by 7°C.

To take its power-packed performance to the next level, the phone is equipped with dual-channel fast charging technology, featuring two 2:1 charge parallel pumps capable of delivering a 45W charge. With this charging speed, the device can go from 1% to 75% battery in just 30 minutes.

Notably, a brief 5-minute charge allows the Infinix Note 30 5G to regain 1.75 hours of gaming time (MLBB).

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery that can endure 1000 charge and discharge cycles. Even after that, the battery still maintains 80% capacity. This surpasses the industry standard of 800 cycles by 25%, providing approximately 3 years of regular usage if charged once daily, revealed the company in a statement.