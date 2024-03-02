Upgrade your smartphone experience with OPPO A59 5G, now available at a discounted price on Amazon!

The highly acclaimed OPPO A59 5G smartphone is now available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon, offering consumers an irresistible opportunity to own this cutting-edge device at a discounted rate. Apart from the initial discount, there are a number of other offers available on the smartphone that will make it even cheaper to buy. Check them all out now.

Price Cut:

Also read: OPPO A59 5G

Amazon is currently offering a substantial price reduction on the OPPO A59 5G, slashing its original price of Rs. 19,999 down to just Rs. 15,499. This enticing deal presents a remarkable 23% discount, making it the perfect time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade to a feature-rich 5G smartphone without breaking the bank.

Offers & Discounts:

In addition to the impressive price cut, customers shopping on Amazon can take advantage of various enticing offers and discounts to further sweeten the deal:

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Bank Offer: Shoppers can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 1,499.00 on select Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards.

No Cost EMI: With the option for No Cost EMI, customers can spread out their payments and save up to Rs. 1,216.44 on select Credit Cards and Amazon Pay Later.

Partner Offers: Exclusive partner offers include the opportunity to get a GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Exchange Offer: Customers can maximize their savings by availing themselves of the exchange offer, which provides up to Rs. 11,250.00 off on their purchase.

About the Product:

The OPPO A59 5G is renowned for its exceptional features and performance, making it a standout choice in the smartphone market. Here are some of its key highlights:

Massive 5000 mAh Battery: With a powerful 5000 mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of battery.

Stunning Display: The device boasts a 6.56" HD+ 90Hz Waterdrop Display, delivering vibrant colors and an immersive viewing experience.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, the OPPO A59 5G ensures smooth performance and seamless multitasking.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities: Capture stunning photos and videos effortlessly with the 13MP AI Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera, allowing users to unleash their creativity.

The OPPO A59 5G's remarkable price cut on Amazon, combined with enticing offers and discounts, presents an unbeatable opportunity for consumers to own a premium 5G smartphone at an affordable price.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI backlash! AI firms are facing increasing pressure from some of the world's most formidable names in technology and media, as new tools spark fresh questions over the risks posed by chatbots that threaten to rival human intelligence. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

App fight @Google Play! Industry body IAMAI on Friday "advised" Google not to delist any apps from Google Play, after the tech titan sent out a clear warning that it will remove apps not complying with Play store billing policies. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

GenAI coming, but not very soon! Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that GenAI could - by some definitions - arrive in as little as five years. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!