 Upgrade your smartphone experience with OPPO A59 5G, now available at a discounted price on Amazon! | Mobile News

Upgrade your smartphone experience with OPPO A59 5G, now available at a discounted price on Amazon!

OPPO A59 5G smartphone is now available at a discounted price on Amazon, offering consumers a chance to purchase this feature-rich device at a reduced rate.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 02 2024, 14:37 IST
A59 5G
Experience the power of 5G connectivity and cutting-edge features with the OPPO A59 5G, now available at an unbeatable price. (OPPO )
A59 5G
Experience the power of 5G connectivity and cutting-edge features with the OPPO A59 5G, now available at an unbeatable price. (OPPO )

The highly acclaimed OPPO A59 5G smartphone is now available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon, offering consumers an irresistible opportunity to own this cutting-edge device at a discounted rate. Apart from the initial discount, there are a number of other offers available on the smartphone that will make it even cheaper to buy. Check them all out now.

Price Cut:

Also read: OPPO A59 5G

Amazon is currently offering a substantial price reduction on the OPPO A59 5G, slashing its original price of Rs. 19,999 down to just Rs. 15,499. This enticing deal presents a remarkable 23% discount, making it the perfect time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade to a feature-rich 5G smartphone without breaking the bank.

Offers & Discounts:

In addition to the impressive price cut, customers shopping on Amazon can take advantage of various enticing offers and discounts to further sweeten the deal:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Bank Offer: Shoppers can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 1,499.00 on select Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards.

No Cost EMI: With the option for No Cost EMI, customers can spread out their payments and save up to Rs. 1,216.44 on select Credit Cards and Amazon Pay Later.

Partner Offers: Exclusive partner offers include the opportunity to get a GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Exchange Offer: Customers can maximize their savings by availing themselves of the exchange offer, which provides up to Rs. 11,250.00 off on their purchase.

About the Product:

The OPPO A59 5G is renowned for its exceptional features and performance, making it a standout choice in the smartphone market. Here are some of its key highlights:

Massive 5000 mAh Battery: With a powerful 5000 mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of battery.

Stunning Display: The device boasts a 6.56" HD+ 90Hz Waterdrop Display, delivering vibrant colors and an immersive viewing experience.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, the OPPO A59 5G ensures smooth performance and seamless multitasking.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities: Capture stunning photos and videos effortlessly with the 13MP AI Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera, allowing users to unleash their creativity.

The OPPO A59 5G's remarkable price cut on Amazon, combined with enticing offers and discounts, presents an unbeatable opportunity for consumers to own a premium 5G smartphone at an affordable price.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI backlash! AI firms are facing increasing pressure from some of the world's most formidable names in technology and media, as new tools spark fresh questions over the risks posed by chatbots that threaten to rival human intelligence. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

App fight @Google Play! Industry body IAMAI on Friday "advised" Google not to delist any apps from Google Play, after the tech titan sent out a clear warning that it will remove apps not complying with Play store billing policies. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

GenAI coming, but not very soon! Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that GenAI could - by some definitions - arrive in as little as five years. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Mar, 14:37 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Upgrade your smartphone experience with OPPO A59 5G, now available at a discounted price on Amazon!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets