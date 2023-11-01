Oppo A59 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO A59 5G OPPO A59 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,190 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹21,190 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.59 inches (16.74 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

OPPO A59 5G Price in India The starting price for the OPPO A59 5G in India is Rs. 21,190. This is the OPPO A59 5G base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OPPO A59 5G in India is Rs. 21,190. This is the OPPO A59 5G base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. OPPO A59 5G (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Oppo A59 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.59 inches (16.74 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Sensor CMOS image sensor Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Launch Date February 1, 2024 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand OPPO Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Graphics Mali-G57 MC3

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 7 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

